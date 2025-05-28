bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Game 5 Timberwolves-Thunder of the WCF !

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives NBA bettors $150 in bonus, ahead of tonight's NBA Playoff Game 5 that could eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The OKC Thunder are finally on the cusp of going to the NBA Finals. First, they've got to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves one more time. Scroll down for the latest markets on Game 5 in OKC.

Your bet365 bonus code offer promises the chance to pick winning bets with house funds, starting with tonight's potential elimination game in the NBA's 2024-25 Western Conference playoffs.

Why are the Oklahoma City Thunder whopping (-8.5) point spread favorites in Game 5 of the WCF? After all, the OKC Thunder endured an anxious 1-1 split in Minneapolis in which the #1 seed was outscored badly. OKC's road win was a chess match, while Minnesota's Game 3 win was a romp.

It helps to know your NBA history. Larry Bird, known as one of the fiercest competitors of all time, was asked point-blank if his Boston Celtics had a chance to come back in a series Magic Johnson and the L.A. Lakers led 3-1. "We're gonna try," Bird confessed to a set of Beantown reporters who were floored by his lack of confidence. "I know that when my team goes up 3-1 in a series, it's over."

It wasn't pretty, but the Oklahoma City Thunder did what they needed to do, bringing a commanding two-game series lead back to Paycom Center for tonight's 8:30 p.m. EST tipoff on ESPN and ESPN Desportes. Now the oddsmakers are taking a fresh look at the opening two games of the Western Conference Finals, in which the Minnesota Timberwolves were beaten by a combined 41 points.

OKC's superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is another reason for bet365's odds jumping in favor of the Thunder. The Canadian cager bounced back from a tough Game 3 performance to lead OKC with 40 points, just barely paying off bet365 sportsbook prop bets that were more generous than usual on Monday night thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's relatively poor output in the previous loss.

If there's another cause for tonight's lopsided NBA odds, it's the psychological blow that losing a tight Game 4 inflicts on a Cinderella type of contender, especially when it's a homecourt loss to put them on the edge of elimination while on a plane trip to a hostile arena. If Larry Bird couldn't feel confident while down 1-3, it's likely that the Timberwolves are having the same doubts.

Gilgeous-Alexander's odds to score 40+ points again in Game 5 make the prop bet into a long-shot at (+430). Minnesota has expended most of its defensive playbook trying to stop the elite guard already, but the sharpshooter's conservative odds are impacted by OKC's 3-1 series lead as much as other markets. Las Vegas doesn't think OKC wants to go all-out to win, or that it will need to do so.

It's still too easy to forget how many shocking outcomes have happened in spring's NBA battles. OKC may indeed need another huge night from Gilgeous-Alexander to win at home, considering that the Timberwolves improved from the field by nearly a 10% margin from Game 1 to the much-tighter Game 2 in Oklahoma. OKC's even odds to lead Game 5 wire-to-wire could prove even dicier.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards is once again rivaling Gilgeous-Alexander's individual prop bet prices with a solid (-145) line to score 25+ points. Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, is challenging the Timberwolves' big man Rudy Gobert for shortest odds to lead Game 5's rebounding.

