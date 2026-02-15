bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Team USA Hockey & CBB

bet365 is giving new players a reason to get in on the action with bonus code GOALBET, offering $150 in Bonus Bets to elevate today’s matchups. Men’s ice hockey heats up with Germany vs Team USA at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Claim Your $150 Bonus Bets on bet365

Visit the Promo Page – Start your journey at bet365’s secure promo hub. Sign Up & Enter GOALBET – Create your account, confirm you’re 21+, and activate the offer. Deposit to Qualify – Add at least $10 to your balance to trigger the promotion. Place Your First Bet – Wager $5 or more at odds of –500 or longer to take your first shot. Claim Your Reward – Once that bet settles, win or lose, $150 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Keep the Action Rolling – Use your Bonus Bets to dive into CBB thrillers, EPL clashes, Winter Olympics drama, and more, with extra momentum behind every play.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Feel the rush with bet365’s Safety Net offer—your first bet comes with protection up to $1,000. If that opening play misses, your stake is instantly returned as bonus bets, keeping the momentum alive and giving you another shot to chase the win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

Men’s Ice Hockey—Germany vs USA, Feb 15, 3:10 PM ET

The USA enters as the heavy favorite in this Olympic group-stage matchup, bringing a roster with more high-end NHL talent and typically stronger depth across all lines. Germany can be competitive in spurts thanks to disciplined structure and opportunistic scoring, but they lack the consistent firepower to keep up with the U.S. attack for three periods.

Betting the U.S. to cover the multigoal line spread can be solid if their top lines dominate possession and generate lots of shots, whereas taking Germany on the puck line is a classic underdog play if you believe they can hang around and keep the margin close.

The total (over/under) could be influenced by the U.S.’s propensity to press offensively — if they crack the German defense early, the over might look appealing — but Germany’s focus on structure and defense can keep scoring modest.

CBB—South Florida Bulls vs Florida Atlantic Owls, Feb 15, 2:00 PM ET

South Florida (17-8) enters this clash with recent momentum and a strong overall record, while FAU (14-11) has shown flashes of scoring punch but also inconsistency in close AAC games this season.

Recent head-to-head history favors FAU in earlier meetings last season and in March, as the Owls have posted convincing wins and often controlled tempo at home. That said, South Florida’s improved form this season, including a recent comfortable win over FAU, could tighten things up.

The total (over/under) will hinge on pace and shooting efficiency on game day; historically, these matchups have seen enough scoring to challenge projected totals, but possessions and defensive stands could keep the under alive.

