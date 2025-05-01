Athletic Bilbao vs Man United Predictions and Betting Tips: Leones Put One Foot in Final

Check out our soccer expert’s Athletic Bilbao vs Man United predictions and betting tips, pre Thursday’s 3:00pm EDT Europa League Semi-Final (05/01).

Athletic Club to Win @ +100 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -115 with BetMGM

Second half most goals @ +110 with BetMGM

Athletic Club Secure First-Leg Advantage

It’s hard to bet against Athletic Club in this match. They’ve won all six Europa League home games this season. At home, they’re strong, losing only once since September 2024. Meanwhile, they won 15 of 21 games during that time.

In La Liga home matches, they suffered one loss since August 2023. That shows their long-term strength at home. Also, they have a good record against United, winning three of their four prior meetings, including both home games.

Athletic have won four times across eight games at home against the English. They were only beaten once in that run. However, United have only won 23% of their European away games in Spain. They also played over the weekend, while the Lions had a break.

Athletic Club vs Man Utd Bet 1: Athletic Club to Win @ +100 with BetMGM

Both Teams to Score

Despite Athletics' strong home form, United has scored in every Europa League match this season, so they will likely score.

In 10 of United’s 12 Europa League games this season, both teams have scored. That shows how often action happens at both ends. Also, United have found the net in 11 of their last 12 Europa League away games.

Though Athletic have scored at every home game in this competition since 2017, they have conceded at home to English teams in four of the last six such games. On top of that, they kept four clean sheets across their six Europa League home games this term. However, none were against opponents with a UEFA ranking close to United’s.

Athletic Club vs Man Utd Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -115 with BetMGM

More Goals After Half-Time

The first half of a two-legged semi-final is always tense. Both teams know that it’s unlikely that the tie will be decided in the first 45 minutes of the first leg.

This is something that United often does. Not only were more goals scored after the second-half in three of their last four Europa League away games, but all four saw at least two second-half goals, too.

Action after the break would be nothing new for these two sides, as they’ve both scored and conceded more Europa League goals after half-time this term. All four head-to-heads also had more goals after half-time.

Athletic Club vs Man Utd Bet 3: Second half most goals @ +110 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This competition is Manchester United’s main focus for the rest of the season. However, that’s not the case for Athletic Club.

Both teams have had very different domestic seasons. Athletic are fighting for a top-five spot in La Liga. United are closer to the relegation zone than the top five in the Premier League.

Athletic are currently fourth in La Liga and well positioned to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, either through their league finish or by winning this competition. Also, they haven’t been beaten since January.

Meanwhile, United have lost more often, which explains their low position in the Premier League. Winning this competition is their only chance to play in Europe next season. On top of that, they haven’t won inside 90 minutes across their last seven games.

Probable Lineups for Athletic Club vs Man Utd

Athletic Club Expected Lineup: Agirrezabala, De Marcos, Vivian, Yeray, Lekue, De Galarreta, Jauregizar, Berenguer, Sancet, N. Williams, I. Williams

Man Utd Expected Lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu, Fernandes, Zirkzee, Garnacho