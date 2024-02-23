How to watch and live stream WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in the UK

How to catch the latest edition of wrestling’s popular pay-per-view event

WWE will return to Australia for the first major event in six years when they bring WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth to the state of Western Australia this February, with all the action set to unfold from Optus Stadium in Perth.

The event, first staged in 2010, has forged a reputation as one of the most popular in the promotion’s stable of shows, sees contestants pitted against each other in the namesake chamber, a caged arena around the ring inspired by the classic Hell in a Cell. Whereas the latter is typically restricted to one-on-one bouts, the Elimination Chamber sees multiple contestants fight it out, with additional entrants typically released into the ring in five-minute intervals, with the winner typically offered a championship match at the upcoming edition of WrestleMania.

This year, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will headline an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL, with incumbent holder Rhea Ripley set to meet Nia Jax in a singles match beforehand.

There’s going to be no shortage of action from Western Australia, so how can you watch it all? GOAL brings you all the details on where you can catch WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth below.

When will WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth take place?

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place on Saturday, February 24, in the United States, with the event set to take place at Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia.

The event is set to begin at 5:30 pm local time and 10:00 am GMT, with further running times to be confirmed.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber on pay-per-view TV and the TNT Sports Box Office. The PPV will cost £14.99 at the TNT Box Office.

There will be a pre-show which will be shown for FREE on WWE's YouTube channel, and the Chamber will be exclusively on TNT Sports Box Office.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Fight Card

Match Event The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate or #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan or Zoey Stark vs. TBC Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Singles match for the Women's World Championship

FAQs

Where will WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth take place?

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place at Optus Stadium, located on the banks of the River Swan that runs through the city. The home of AFL teams West Coast Eagles and Fremantle, it is the third-biggest stadium in Australia.

Officially opened in 2018, the ground not only hosts Australian rules football but also hosts cricket, rugby union, rugby league and concerts, with Ed Sheeran, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Coldplay among the acts to play the 61,266-capacity venue.

How many WWE Elimination Chamber events have taken place?

Thirteen prior editions of WWE Elimination Chamber have taken place since its inception in 2010, with 2016 the only calendar year to not feature the pay-per-view event among the promotion’s roster of flagship shows.

Eleven editions were held in the United States, before the 2022 version was taken to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the 2023 event to Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The upcoming edition - number 14 - will help break further new ground for WWE.

When will the next WWE pay-per-view event take place?

The next WWE pay-per-view event scheduled to take place will be Stand & Deliver, which is set to unfold at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, on Saturday, April 6.

The show, an NXT-branded event, will form part of the build-up to WrestleMania XL, which takes place across the city at Lincoln Financial Field the same weekend.

When will the next WWE event take place in Australia?

At present, there are no further WWE events scheduled to take place in Australia beyond WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The pay-per-view contest is the only such event currently scheduled for promotion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Having seen a six-year wait elapse for a return to Australia, fans down under will hope they do not have to see another half-decade pass before the promotion brings its roster of stars back to its shores.

When will WrestleMania XL take place?

WrestleMania XL will take place across the weekend of Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, at the home of NFL team Philadelphia Eagles.

It marks the promotion’s second visit to The City of Brotherly Love for its flagship event, having previously brought WrestleMania XV in 1999 to Wells Fargo Center, then previously known as First Union Center.