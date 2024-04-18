How to watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend.

Max Verstappen’s imperious tenure at the top of the 2024 Formula One field took a hit last time out, but the Dutchman will be determined to return to form when he takes to the track at the Chinese Grand Prix this month.

After dominating an action-packed Middle East swing, the Red Bull superstar came sensationally unstuck in Australia, retiring thanks to mechanical failure just four laps in at Albert Park and clearing the way for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. to take the win.

The Spaniard, who does not have a drive for next season with Lewis Hamilton’s arrival to partner Charles Leclerc for the Scuderia, showed his mettle to earn a third career win just weeks after he underwent an appendectomy.

That will have helped to put him on the radar of many teams looking to switch up the roster of talent they have down the line, but for now, all eyes will be on Verstappen as he seeks to correct his team’s on-track failings amid their off-track furore.

It’s shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of action, but just how can you ensure that you see every minute of action on the track in Shanghai? Allow GOAL to guide you through just where to watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, April 21st, in the familiar surroundings of the Shanghai International Circuit, where it has been held since the 2004 Formula One season.

For many, however, it will mark their first brush with the track located in the Jiading District. The race is making a return to the calendar for the first time since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its expulsion from the regular schedule of F1 races.

Where can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes not only the main race itself but also additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the full weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other British services, such as NOW TV, also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost too.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, April 19th, through Sunday, April 21st. Practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over a three-day period.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is not available in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on demand?

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you will be able to watch back the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will be able to also record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to effectively draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage, too, though their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited due to the nature of the package.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and additionally stream the race through the Sky Go app.

The satellite broadcaster will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on both its network and its streaming service.

When was the Chinese Grand Prix first held?

The Chinese Grand Prix was first held in 2004, making it one of several non-traditional races added to an expanded Formula One calendar since the turn of the millennium.

Since then, it has been a consistent part of the schedule through 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it from the schedule. Strict pandemic-era restrictions in China have prevented its return until now, with the race under contract for 2024 and 2025.

Who are the frontrunners for the Chinese Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Chinese Grand Prix, as the Dutchman goes in pursuit of a fourth world title after securing three on the bounce with Red Bull.

A blip at the Australian Grand Prix is unlikely to derail his pursuit of glory, though with team-mate Sergio Perez unable to take advantage, it may well be the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. who pose the biggest threat to his continued dominance.

What race follows the Chinese Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Chinese Grand Prix is the Miami Grand Prix, which will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor and is chasing a third triumph in three stagings of the event.