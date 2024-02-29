How to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from the Bahrain International Circuit

The 2024 Formula One season is finally upon us as another campaign of top-notch racing action prepares to put a lively off-season in the rearview mirror at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Twenty years after its inaugural edition at the Bahrain International Circuit, the event returns once more to drop the flag on a new year of pedal-to-the-metal action.

Twenty drivers across 10 teams will line up on the starting grid, with all eyes once more on reigning champion Max Verstappen as he goes for a fourth successive title in the hyper-dominant Red Bull. But, the off-field saga of Lewis Hamilton’s future means the Mercedes man will draw plenty of scrutiny too, as the five-time race winner and seven-time world champion returns to one of his most successful circuits.

It’s shaping up to be another cracking campaign, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Article continues below

Where is the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, March 2nd, at the familiar venue of Bahrain International Circuit, the event's home since its inception in 2004.

Located in the desert area of Sakhir, in the Southern Governorate of the tiny island nation located in the Persian Gulf, it has forged a reputation as a foreboding track over the decades and lifts the curtain on the new F1 season for the third time.

Where can I watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. That includes the main race itself and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods across the whole weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Sky Sports F1 is currently on sale for £15.00/month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from Friday, February 29th through Sunday, March 2nd, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (GMT) Channel Friday, February 29th Practice 1 11:30 am Sky Sports F1 Practice 2 15:00 pm Sky Sports F1 Saturday, March 1st Practice 3 12:30 pm Sky Sports F1 Qualifying 16:00 pm Sky Sports F1 Sunday, March 2nd Race 15:00 pm Sky Sports F1

Can I watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is unavailable in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in total, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

FAQs

Getty Images

When was the Bahrain Grand Prix first held?

The Bahrain Grand Prix was first held in 2004. It has been a regular fixture of the Formula One calendar since, bar a brief absence in 2011.

The Bahrain International Circuit also played host to the short-lived Sakhir Grand Prix, named for the region it is held in, during the Covid-affected 2020 campaign.

Who are the frontrunners for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen is the early frontrunner for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix as the Dutchman looks to secure a fourth title triumph.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will hope to put up more of a battle against his dominant colleague, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be in the mix.

Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will also be out chasing a podium, and former world champion Fernando Alonso will hope to deliver more surprises after his fourth-place finish in last year’s title race with Aston Martin.

What race follows the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Bahrain Grand Prix is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. Sergio Perez will be the defending victor after his win at the 2023 edition.