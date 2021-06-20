Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo sprint across the length of the pitch in 14.2 seconds!

Ronaldo once again showed why he is so highly rated, and that age is just a number for him…

Portugal suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Germany in a Group F Euro 2020 game on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo, at 36, displayed his age-defying fitness levels as he sprinted across the length of the pitch for the first goal in less than 15 seconds.

In the 14th minute, Germany won a corner-kick and Portugal were under the cosh. German defenders Mats Hummels and Antonio Rudiger were prominent in the Portugal box, trying to get their head on the delivery by Kroos.

However, the Germans were caught off guard by a stunning Portuguese counter started an finished by Ronaldo. The 36-year-old cleared the corner-kick which was then picked up Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City attacker sprinted up the pitch and sent a measured ball for Diogo Jota on the left.

The Liverpool forward controlled it with his chest and with his second touch squared it for Ronaldo, who was waiting to tap it in, hvaing sprinted all the way from the other end of the pitch to keep up with the play.

Ronaldo hit a top speed of 32 km per hour during his 92-metre run and interestingly, it took him just 14.2 seconds!

Later in the game, Ronaldo's 'no-look' pass left Rudiger dumbfounded.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has another piece of history in his sights after matching the record of Germany legend Miroslav Klose when it comes to combined goals at World Cups and European Championships.

The Juventus superstar was back on target for Portugal in their latest outing at Euro 2020, with a first effort of his remarkable career recorded against Germany.

That strike was his 19th at the two major international tournaments, with no player boasting more.