Paraguay Women vs El Salvador Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Paraguay Women and El Salvador Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final game of matchday three in the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup will see Paraguay Women taking on El Salvador Women at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday night.

La Albirroja, who came very close to qualifying for a first-ever World Cup last summer, edged Costa Rica 1-0 in the opening match of Group C but fell to Canada 4-0 last time out.

They will fancy themselves taking all three points from this one, though, up against a rock-bottom El Salvador side who have yet to record their first goal in the competition and have conceded a whopping eight times in two games.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paraguay Women vs El Salvador Women kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am GMT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The two sides will square off at the Shell Energy Stadium on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2 am GMT in the UK.

How to watch Paraguay Women vs El Salvador Women online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Paraguay Women and El Salvador Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paraguay Women team news

Despite a 4-0 defeat to Canada in their most recent Gold Cup encounter, expect little change in the starting XI from Paraguay, as Antonio Carlos Bona's 3-5-2 formation succeeded over rival Costa Rica.

Lice Chamorro broke the deadlock shortly after the halftime break by directing a free kick into the right corner in that game. The RCD Espanyol Femenino striker will continue in the front-two pairing alongside Palmeiras' Ramona Martínez.

Paraguay Women predicted XI: Recalde; Riso, Barbosa, Riveros; Fretes, Godoy, Lopes, Quintana, Bareiro; Chamorro, R. Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Recalde, Bobadilla, Saleb Defenders: Riso, Barbosa, Riveros, Fretes, Bareiro, Ojeda, F.M. Martinez, Genes Midfielders: Godoy, Lopes, Quintana, Bogarin, Leiva Forwards: Chamorro, R. Martinez, Fernandez, Pena, Barreto

El Salvador Women team news

Pulling off an upset or two was always going to be a big ask for underdogs El Salvador, who are one of the only two sides making their major tournament debut at this Gold Cup. A 6-0 rout at the hands of Canada set the tone, but they responded with a far better and more resilient display in the 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica last time out.

El Salvador Women predicted XI: Serrano; Amaya, Represa, Ortiz, Plata; Meza, Chirino; Gutiérrez, Fischer, Fuentes; Ceren

Position Players Goalkeepers: Serrano, Copien, Valadez Defenders: Amaya, Represa, Ortiz, Plata, Delgado, Irma Hernández Midfielders: Gutiérrez, Meza, Chirino, Shannon, Valdez, Abarca, Velásquez Forwards: Ceren, Fuentes, Fischer, Abigail Martínez, Gomez, Reyes

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Useful links