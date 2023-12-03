Napoli vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan will look to reclaim the top spot in Serie A when they travel to face defending champions Napoli on Sunday.

This season's iteration of Napoli have been nowhere near the levels of the side that Luciano Spalletti steered to the Scudetto last year. The Azzurri have lacked any consistency this term, dropping points against the likes of Genoa, Bologna and Empoli, while their home form has been a disaster, having failed to win four of their last five home league games.

The hosts earned a crucial morale-booster 2-1 win in Bergamo in Walter Mazzarri's first game of his second stint at the club as Eljif Elmas scored a late winner off the bench, but all the optimism went down the drain as they lost 4-2 to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Inter, meanwhile, have set the pace at the top of the table since the start of the season, and they are coming off back-to-back draws against Juventus and Benfica in which they came from behind both times. However, Juve's 2-1 triumph over Monza on Friday night means the Nerazzurri will begin Sunday's match in second place, one point adrift of the summit place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Inter kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy. It will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Napoli vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

The newly appointed coach Walter Mazzarri is dealing with a real dilemma at left-back, with Uruguayan Mathias Olivera now ruled out for a couple of months after suffering a serious knee injury against Atalanta, joining fellow left-back Mario Rui (adductor) on the sidelines.

Juan Jesus is expected to fill the left-back role, while midfielder Piotr Zielinski is another major doubt after the Pole hobbled off at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night. On the flip side, Victor Osimhen is ready to start in the league for the first time in almost two months after making cameo appearances in the last couple of games.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Jesus; Anguissa, Lobotka, Elmas; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Inter team news

Inter are missing two defenders, as both Benjamin Pavard (knee) and Alessandro Bastoni (calf) have been ruled out of Sunday's game. Stefan de Vrij and the versatile Matteo Darmian will continue to partner Francesco Acerbi in the Nerazzurri's back three.

After rotating heavily in the midweek Champions League clash against Benfica, Simone Inzaghi is set to name a similar side to that started against Juventus. The visitors' attack will be led by Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, the latter of whom is leading the goal-scoring charts in Italy, and has scored eight goals in his last seven Serie A appearances.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/5/23 Napoli 3-1 Inter Serie A 5/1/23 Inter 1-0 Napoli Serie A 12/2/22 Napoli 1-1 Inter Serie A 21/11/21 Inter 3-2 Napoli Serie A 19/4/21 Napoli 1-1 Inter Serie A

Useful links