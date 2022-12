Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo could be set to renew his contract at Roma after his agent, Claudio Vigorelli, said they are 'ready' to enter negotiations.

Zaniolo's current contract runs out in 2024 but no talks over a new deal have started as of yet.

“There are no clouds on the horizon, we have an excellent rapport with Roma and Tiago Pinto and we’ve agreed that we’ll discuss a contract extension in the future when the club think it’s best,” Vigorelli told the Gazzetta dello Sport.