According to the Express, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Jamal Musiala who has caught the eye for Bayern Munich this season.

Musiala has already matched his Bundesliga goal tally from last season, having scored 5 goals in 7 games this season.

The report states that Bayern Munich are unwilling to sell Musiala. However, a high transfer fee could see Musiala, who has earlier indicated he wouldn't mind returning to the Premier League, move to Anfield.