How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli and Genoa face off in an intriguing Serie A battle at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both sides vying to bounce back from defeats in the league.

Napoli's defense of the Scudetto has not gone according to plan with the reigning champions hovering around mid-table. The side lost to Stefano Pioli's AC Milan during their visit to the San Siro last week as the Azzurri continue their hunt for revival before their marquee contest against Barcelona in the UCL next week.

Genoa, on the other hand, are four spots behind Napoli as they were dismantled by Atalanta during their last outing in the Serie A. Genoa could add more misery to Napoli's disastrous campaign with a win and also be seeded three points away from the home side.

SSC Napoli vs Genoa kick-off time

Date: February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli and Genoa will square off at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on February 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A encounter will not be available to watch on TV in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli would be bolstered by the return of Alex Meret after the Italian shot-stopper's injury stint but he could forced to a bench appearance with Atalanta-loanee Pierluigi Gollini getting a go-ahead once again.

Juan Jesus will miss Genoa's visit to the Diego Maradona Stadium with the defender suspended for the encounter while Mario Rui will return from his suspension, and the latter's resurgence could dump former Salernitana employee Pasquale Mazzocchi to the bench.

The headlines would be around Victor Osimhen with the Nigerian forward faltering at the last hurdle at the AFCON 2023 losing to hosts Ivory Coast in the final. The talismanic striker is touted to be sidelined for the encounter with Giovanni Simeone and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shouldering the goal-scoring responsibility for the home side.

Napoli predicted XI: Gollini; Ostigard, Rrahmani, Natan; Di Lorenzo, Anguissa, Lobotka, Rui; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Genoa team news

Genoa have just one player absent for their clash on the road with Ridgeciano Haps nursing a knee injury.

Koni De Winter will return from his suspension last week and the defender is scheduled to return to the starting eleven once again, displacing Alessandro Vogliacco from the eleven.

All eyes would be glued to Albert Gudmundsson with the electrifying forward on the verge of reaching double figures for the second time running in the Serie A.

Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Spence; Gudmundsson; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli Midfielders: Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos Forwards: Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Puscas, Ekuban, Fini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Sept 2023 Genoa 2-2 Napoli Serie A 15 May 2022 Napoli 3-0 Genoa Serie A 29 Aug 2021 Genoa 1-2 Napoli Serie A 7 Feb 2021 Genoa 2-1 Napoli Serie A 27 Sept 2020 Napoli 6-0 Genoa Serie A

