Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A depleted Sassuolo side welcomes a high-flying AC Milan in a scintillating Serie A clash at the Stadio Mapei on Sunday.

Sassuolo are involved in a thundering relegation battle in the Serie A this season as they are currently 19th in the table. With just four points separating them and the five sides above them, Sassuolo would be hoping for some last-ditched heroics to save faces this term.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are seeded second in the rankings with 68 points from 31 games. The side are on a winning streak of five consecutive games in the league as they look to continue this winning momentum.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm BST Venue: Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Sassuolo host AC Milan at the Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore on April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between the two sides will be available to watch on TNT Sports 4 in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo team news

Sassuolo would be vying to field their strongest eleven against the Italian powerhouses with points mandatory for the hosts.

Italian midfielder Domenico Berardi is suffering from a cruciate ligament tear as he remains confined to the treatment room alongside Norwegian defender Marcus Pederson.

Nedim Bajrami will be given the attacking role having played a part in both goals last weekend for Sassuolo.

Sassuolo predicted XI: Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Doig; Boloca, Henrique; Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Kumbulla, Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig, Pederson, Toljan, Missori Midfielders: Lipani, Henrique, Boloca, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato Forwards: Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Castillejo

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be aiming to rotate their lineup as they look to turn around Roma's 1-0 lead in the Europa League next week.

The trio of Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud, and Christian Pulisic could be rested for this one with the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Luka Jovic, and Noah Okafor replacing the trip up front for the visitors.

English defender Fikayo Tomori will return to the heart of defence after being suspended for the previous domestic clash.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Jovic, Okafor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Dec 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Sassuolo Serie A 29 Jan 2023 AC Milan 2-5 Sassuolo Serie A 30 Aug 2022 Sassuolo 0-0 AC Milan Serie A 22 May 2022 Sassuolo 0-3 AC Milan Serie A 28 Nov 2021 AC Milan 1-3 Sassuolo Serie A

