Juventus vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus and Fiorentina both look to shake off their domestic defeats as they face each other at the Allianz Stadium in a crucial Serie A clash.
Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table as they look to ensure themselves a top-4 finish with Italian heavyweights Inter running away with the title.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, lost to AC Milan in their previous Serie A encounter as the side are seeded 10th in the table.
Juventus vs Fiorentina kick-off time
|Date:
|April 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Stadium
Juventus welcome Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium on April 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams
The Serie A encounter will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Juventus team news
Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny is tipped to return between the sticks with backup Italian goalkeeper Mattia Perin dropping down to the sidelines.
All eyes would be on star Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic who prepares himself to lock horns with his former employers and score his first goal against Fiorentina in six attempts since leaving the club.
Arkadiusz Milik is still confined to the treatment room due to an abductor injury as the Polish is the solitary injury concern for the hosts.
Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Iling-Junior, Yildiz
Fiorentina team news
Giacomo Bonaventura, who sat out from the clash against Milan, is touted to return to the visitor's engine room after serving his suspension.
Andrea Belotti will spearhead the attack for Fiorentina having netted four times against Juventus and he'll be vying to add to his tally on Sunday.
Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Arthur; Gonzalez, Beltran, Sottil; Belotti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
|Defenders:
|Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
|Midfielders:
|Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
|Forwards:
|Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|6 Nov 2023
|Fiorentina 1-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|12 Feb 2023
|Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina
|Serie A
|3 Sept 2022
|Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|22 May 2022
|Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|21 Apr 2022
|Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina
|Coppa Italia