Serie A
Allianz Stadium
Shreyas Rai

Juventus vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus and Fiorentina both look to shake off their domestic defeats as they face each other at the Allianz Stadium in a crucial Serie A clash.

Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table as they look to ensure themselves a top-4 finish with Italian heavyweights Inter running away with the title.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, lost to AC Milan in their previous Serie A encounter as the side are seeded 10th in the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date:April 7, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Stadium

Juventus welcome Fiorentina to the Allianz Stadium on April 7, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

The Serie A encounter will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny is tipped to return between the sticks with backup Italian goalkeeper Mattia Perin dropping down to the sidelines.

All eyes would be on star Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic who prepares himself to lock horns with his former employers and score his first goal against Fiorentina in six attempts since leaving the club.

Arkadiusz Milik is still confined to the treatment room due to an abductor injury as the Polish is the solitary injury concern for the hosts.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders:Bremer, Gatti, Djalo, Danilo, Rugani, Cambiaso
Midfielders:Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
Forwards:Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Fiorentina team news

Giacomo Bonaventura, who sat out from the clash against Milan, is touted to return to the visitor's engine room after serving his suspension.

Andrea Belotti will spearhead the attack for Fiorentina having netted four times against Juventus and he'll be vying to add to his tally on Sunday.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Arthur; Gonzalez, Beltran, Sottil; Belotti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
Defenders:Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
Midfielders:Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
Forwards:Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
6 Nov 2023Fiorentina 1-0 Juventus Serie A
12 Feb 2023Juventus 1-0 FiorentinaSerie A
3 Sept 2022Fiorentina 1-1 JuventusSerie A
22 May 2022Fiorentina 2-0 JuventusSerie A
21 Apr 2022Juventus 2-0 FiorentinaCoppa Italia

