Atalanta vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Atalanta and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to bury their ghosts of Anfield in the past as they face Atalanta with the home side aiming to piece together another scintillating outing in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League tie.

Atalanta produced a thunderous evening in front of an electrifying Anfield crowd as the Italian side defied all odds to win the fixture 3-0. La Dea will be looking to register themselves on the scoresheet early on to put the tie to bed.

Liverpool would be vying to turn around their horrific display in their own backyard with the Reds going down by three goals. The Reds failed to register themselves on the scoresheet in a horrendous outing as they aim to produce one of the biggest comebacks in European football.

Atalanta vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Gewiss Stadium



Atalanta welcome Liverpool to the Gewiss Stadium in the reverse fixture of the quarter-final clash. The two sides will meet on April 18, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Atalanta and Liverpool will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Italian centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is in the treatment room on account of a hamstring concern.

Charles De Ketelaere led the line for Atalanta after recovering from his injury issue but his striking partner Gianluca Scamacca garnered the majority of the headlines at Anfield.

The talismanic striker netted a brace on either side of the half as he guided Atalanta to a crucial victory in the first leg.

Atalanta predicted XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, de Roon; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker returned to the mix against Crystal Palace after his long-term injury layoff with the Brazilian tipped to replace Caoimhin Kelleher in the eleven after the latter made a nasty mistake to let in Atalanta's first goal.

Klopp's roster has been plagued with multiple injury concerns Joel Matip (ACL), Conor Bradley (ankle), Ben Doak (knock), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), and Stefan Bajcetic were ruled out for the visitors.

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold were used as substitutes in the defeat against the Eagles in the Premier League with the latter aiming to start the clash from the word go.

The duo of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will be deployed on either flank with Portuguese star Darwin Nunez spearheading the forward battery. The trio need to register the Reds on the scoresheet early on after they fired blanks in their domestic outing against Palace.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Apr 2024 Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta UEFA Europa League 26 Nov 2020 Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta UEFA Champions League 4 Nov 2020 Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool UEFA Champions League

