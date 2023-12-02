Lazio vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will be looking to improve on their Serie A midtable standing when they welcome Cagliari to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Winless in their last three league outings, Marurizio Sarri's men recently booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-0 midweek win against Celtic.

On the other hand, last weekend's 1-1 draw with Monza in the Serie A has left Cagliari just a point off the bottom of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Cagliari kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

The Serie A match between Lazio and Cagliari will be played at Stadio Olimpico Tour in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on December 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Both Matias Vecino and Luis Alberto are back from their respective bans, with the former missing the latest European outing.

However, the likes of Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale and Mattia Zaccagni remain sideilned through injuries.

A substitute in the Celtic win, Ciro Immobile should be the one to lead the line of attack here.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Cagliari team news

With Marco Mancosu ruled out with a knee injury, Cagliari boss Caudio Ranieri would have the options of using Andrea Petagna, Eldor Shomurodov, Gianluca Lapadula, Leonardo Pavoletti, Zito Luvumbo and Gaetano Oristanio in attack.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Goldaniga, Dossena, Hatzidiakos; Zappa, Prati, Makoumbou, Augello; Viola; Luvumbo, Petagna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti Defenders: Hatzidiakos, Wieteska, Dossena, Obert, Capradossi, Goldaniga, Augello, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo Midfielders: Prati, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Nandez, Deila, Rog, Viola, Jankto, Oristanio, Pereira Forwards: Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Lapadula, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 5, 2022 Cagliari 0-3 Lazio Serie A September 19, 2021 Lazio 2-2 Cagliari Serie A February 7, 2021 Lazio 1-0 Cagliari Serie A September 26, 2020 Cagliari 0-2 Lazio Serie A July 23, 2020 Lazio 2-1 Cagliari Serie A

