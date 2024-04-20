How to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the WBC super lightweight contest live from Brooklyn this weekend

Devin Haney will defend his WBC belt against Ryan Garcia in an all-American fight this weekend. The two will fight in a super lightweight bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

The Dream, unbeaten across his professional career to date, will face off against the challenger as he looks to extend his record, in what will be the first defense of his title since taking it against Regis Prograis after he moved up a division last December.

Despite both men hailing from California, it will be an East Coast clash. Garcia seeks to deliver an upset after his return to winning at the end of 2023, following a first-career loss to Gervonta Davis in Las Vegas a year ago.

Article continues below

Elsewhere on the bill, Arnold Barboza Jr and Sean McComb will cross paths in a super lightweight encounter, while Bektemir Melikuziev and Pierre Dibombe are set to go up against each other in a super middleweight clash.

It promises to be another dramatic bill of boxing action, so how can you watch all the action unfold? Below, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch Devin Haney against Ryan Garcia.

When will Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia take place?

Getty Images

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will fight on Saturday, April 20, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States. The undercard is expected to begin at 01:00 am UK (Sunday), with the ringwalk for the main event anticipated at 04:00 am UK (Sunday).

Date: Saturday, April 20 (Sunday morning UK time)

Saturday, April 20 (Sunday morning UK time) Start time: 1:00 am UK (Sunday)

1:00 am UK (Sunday) Main event ringwalks (approx): 4:00 am UK (Sunday)

How to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

In the United Kingdom, coverage of Devin Haney against Ryan Garcia will be shown and streamed through DAZN. The card will be available on DAZN PPV for £19.99.

Fans can also watch DAZN 1 HD on Sky channel 429.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super lightweight Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb Super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe Super flyweight John Ramirez vs David Jimenez Light middleweight Charles Conwell vs Nathaniel Gallimore

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia FAQs

Getty Images

What are Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia’s professional fight records?

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia face off with near-flawless records, with just one loss across a combined 56 professional fights.

Haney is undefeated, having posted a 31-0 record so far. He most recently claimed the WBC super lightweight title, stepping up from his former weight as the unified lightweight world champion.

Garcia suffered only one career loss against Gervonta Davis last April. Still, he has otherwise forged an impressive career with a 24-1 record and has picked up several minor titles during his time in the ring.

When did Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia last fight?

Devin Haney last fought in December 2023, defeating Regis Prograis to claim the WBC super lightweight belt. It was the fighter’s first bout in the weight class, and he recorded an undisputed decision victory over a dozen rounds.

Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, was previously in the ring fighting Oscar Duarte in the same month. After his first career loss, he bounced back to winning ways with an eighth-round knockout to help set up this clash against Haney.

Is there a title on the line between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia?

There is one title on the line between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, with the pair facing off for the former’s WBC super lightweight crown.

Haney is looking to embark on what will be his first successful defence of the title he won late last year and will hope to see off Garcia with little trouble.

Will there be another fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, it seems unlikely that both Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will be rushed into a rematch.

If Haney wins, Garcia is unlikely to be offered the chance for a second crack at the title, while in the case of an upset, Haney may choose to return to a lower-weight division.