Galatasaray vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Erik ten Hag insists he has a 'plan' for how Manchester United should deal with the hostile atmosphere at Galatasaray, knowing well that a defeat at RAMS Park could end the Red Devils' hopes of reaching the Champions League knockouts.

The hosts defeated their English counterparts in the return leg before facing back-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich, while United head into the game at the bottom of Group A but within a point of Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Galatasaray vs Man Utd kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: RAMS Park

The UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray and Manchester United will be played at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on November 29 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Galatasaray vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

The club's 4-0 league win over Alanyaspor was marred with defender Davinson Sanchez picking up a hamstring injury, while the Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk hopes on Abdulkerim Bardakci to come good after missing the last game due to a knock.

If Bardakci does not pass his fitness test, Victor Nelsson would be in line to start at the back, with Dries Mertens likely to be preferred over Kerem Akturkoglu going forward.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Ayhan, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Oliveira, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Man Utd team news

Rasmus Hojlund and Antony were both spotted in training, with Luke Shaw expected to take part in his first Champions League game of the season.

However, all of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia would remain sidelined through injuries.

Marcus Rashford is suspended as he was sent off against Copenhagen.

Man Utd possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 4, 2023 Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray UEFA Champions League July 30, 2016 Manchester United 5-2 Galatasaray Club Friendlies November 20, 2012 Galatasaray 1-0 Manchester United UEFA Champions League September 19, 2012 Manchester United 1-0 Galatasaray UEFA Champions League

