Brighton vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A rejuvenated Chelsea side competing for a return to European football makes the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Wednesday's Premier League contest.

The Blues, who are chasing a top-six Premier League finish this season, ultimately came out on top with a 3-2 victory in a topsy-turvy affair against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, while the Seagulls were held to a 1-1 draw with sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. Match highlights will be available on YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton are still sweating over the fitness of Jan Paul van Hecke (thigh), Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso and loanee Ansu Fati. Tariq Lamptey made his injury comeback by coming off the bench last time out.

Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Pervis Estupinan (ankle), James Milner (thigh) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) are all ruled out for the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Igor; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Fati; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's injury list has shrunk to six players ahead of the midweek trip to the Amex. Ben Chilwell (knee), Robert Sanchez (illness), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Enzo Fernandez (hernia) are all still nursing respective injury concerns.

Reece James made his long-awaited return at the weekend and should get more minutes here.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/04/24 Brighton 0-0 Chelsea Premier League 03/12/23 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton Premier League 27/09/23 Chelsea 1-0 Brighton EFL Cup 23/07/23 Chelsea 4-3 Brighton Europe Friendlies 15/04/23 Chelsea 1-2 Brighton Premier League

