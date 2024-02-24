Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch crunch Premier League clash

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Arsenal have dropped to third in the standings - they are five points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind Manchester City. Newcastle are eighth and hoping to make a final push to get into the top four.
The Gunners have won their last five games in the league but their most recent outing ended up in a defeat at the hands of Porto in the Champions League. They will be confident of bouncing back from that result with a win over the Magpies. The visitors have only lost one out of their last seven games across all competitions and that defeat came against Manchester City. They will be hoping to come back from London with points.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United kick-off time
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Emirates Stadium
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
In the midweek fixture, Arsenal welcomed back Fabio Vieira to the matchday squad after a three-month absence. However, Thomas Partey was not included for the first leg.
Partey and Gabriel Jesus, who is nursing a knee injury, are expected to return soon but this weekend may come too soon for them. Additionally, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined with injuries.
Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, White, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe
|Forwards:
|Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah
Newcastle United team news
Newcastle faced another setback as Callum Wilson suffered an unusual pectoral injury, ruling him out for approximately 12 weeks. However, Alexander Isak is nearing a return from a groin injury and might reinforce the offensive lineup. Joe Willock, former Arsenal player, is also eyeing a comeback.
Fabian Schar has resumed training after a wrist injury sustained against Bournemouth. However, Sandro Tonali is suspended, while Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Joelinton, and Elliot Anderson remain sidelined.
Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Botman, Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Hayden, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Barnes
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/11/23
|Newcastle United 1 - 0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|07/05/23
|Newcastle United 0 - 2 Arsenal
|Premier League
|04/01/23
|Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|17/05/22
|Newcastle United 2 - 0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|27/11/21
|Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle United
|Premier League