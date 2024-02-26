Argentina Women vs Dominican Republic Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Argentina Women and Dominican Republic Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final match day of the group stage of the 2024 W Gold Cup gets underway this Monday, with Argentina Women looking to keep their quarter-final hopes alive against rock-bottom side Dominican Republic Women.

Argentina come to this match in desperate need of a win after earning only one point against Mexico on the opening day and falling to a 4-0 defeat to USWNT last Friday night.

If they want to maintain their aspirations of advancing to the next phase as one of the two best third-placed sides, they know in the Albiceleste camp that they must win by a canter against minnows Dominican Republic, who were dispatched 8-0 by Mexico in their last game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina Women vs Dominican Republic kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 am GMT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between Argentina Women and the Dominican Republic will be played on Monday, February 27, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.

It will kick off at 12:00 am GMT for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Argentina Women vs Dominican Republic online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch and stream on ESPN+ in the UK.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina Women team news

It was all too much from the USWNT for Argentina who battled hard but were nowhere near the level required to properly compete. Teenage sensation Jaedyn Shaw was on song in only her second career start for the USWNT, scoring a brace of goals in the first half of the contest.

Stalwart Alex Morgan gave the team a near unsurmountable lead in the 19th minute, while a handball from Argentina captain Miriam Mayorga in the 75th minute and subsequent red card resulted in Lindsey Horan’s penalty to put the final nail in the coffin.

In terms of injuries, the Albiceleste came away unscathed from the clash, meaning suspended Mayorga will be the only notable absence for this decider.

Argentina Women predicted XI: Oliveros; Cometti, Braun, Roggerone; Cruz, Stabile, Falfan, Nunez; Palomar, Larroquette, Nicosia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Oliveros Defenders: Adriana Sachs, Eliana Stabile, Julieta Cruz, Aldana Cometti, Sophia Braun, Celeste Dos Santos, Catalina Roggerone Midfielders: Preininger, Nuñez, Falfan, Ippolito, Mayorga, Maricel Pereyra, Camila Gomez Ares Forwards: Palomar, Rodriguez, Benitez, Larroquette, Singarella, Nicosia

Dominican Republic team news

After a fairly encouraging display against USWNT, the Dominican Republic fell to an embarrassing 8-0 defeat against Mexico, as they were outshot 36-1 and even failed to register a shot on target in the afternoon. They have yet to score a goal in this tournament so far.

Dominican Republic predicted XI: Pena; Puello, Cueves, Reed, Colon; Leon, Vallecillo, Peralta, Gonzalez; Asenjo, Oviedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomez, Moreno, Peña Defenders: Pacheco, Tapia, Dionicio, Colon, Mercedes, Alcantara, Cuevas, Reed Midfielders: Peralta, Gil, Marte, Gonzalez, Vallecillo Forwards: Brito, Cabrera, Asenjo, Kara, Oviedo, Jackson, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, and it will be a huge surprise if Argentina Women suffer defeat in this one.

