Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe is meeting French president Emmanuel Macron & the Emir of Qatari at Elysee Palace - with PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi also in attendance Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainLigue 1France

Kylian Mbappe has been invited to dinner by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, alongside Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.