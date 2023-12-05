Wolves vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: Premier League clash features 5/2 goalscorer tip

Our football betting expert offers his best Wolves vs Burnley predictions and betting tips for Tuesday’s Premier League meeting at Molineux.

Burnley gave their survival hopes a much-needed lift with a 5-0 rout of ten-man Sheffield United on Saturday but a tougher test awaits for the Clarets away at Wolves, who pushed Arsenal close in a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates last time out.

Wolves have claimed the scalps of Manchester City and Tottenham at home this season and will be hoping they can add Burnley to that hit list.

Wolves vs Burnley Betting Tips

Wolves to win & both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Hee-Chan Hwang to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

Nelson Semedo to be shown a card @ 5/2 with bet365

Burnley may not build on weekend win

In what has been a season largely littered with disappointment, Burnley supporters got some Christmas cheer with a five-goal win over relegation rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.

That is only Burnley’s second win of the season - the first came away at fellow Premier League newcomers Luton - and it enabled them to move off the foot of the table.

However, the Clarets are still two points adrift of safety, having lost 11 of their opening 14 league games, and their challenge against the Blades was made easier by the first-half dismissal of hot head Oli McBurnie.

So Vincent Kompany’s side may struggle to build on that against a Wolves side who have generally looked progressive since the appointment of Gary O'Neil.

Wolves are unbeaten in four home league games, a run which features high-profile wins over Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as draws with European counterparts Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The hosts were also far from disgraced in Saturday's 2-1 loss at table-topping Arsenal, a performance that suggests they should be too strong for a relegation-threatened opponent.

Burnley have lost their last three away league games at Brentford, Bournemouth and Arsenal, conceding eight goals along the way, and they may be found wanting at Molineux.

That said, there could be a consolation goal in it for the Lancashire visitors given both teams have scored in Wolves’ last 11 league matches.

Hwang is blazing the scoring trail for Wolves

Matheus Cunha has found his scoring boots in recent outings with back-to-back goals against Fulham and Arsenal, but Hee-Chan Hwang has been the man for Wolves in front of goal this season.

The South Korean international was also on target against Fulham and is their leading scorer with seven goals in 14 league games, netting in five of their six home fixtures.

Hwang is also on penalty duty so looks a nice price at 5/2 to bolster his seasonal tally against a Burnley side that have shipped 32 goals in 14 league matches.

Semedo unlikely to escape referees attention

Only Joao Gomes (25) has committed more fouls for Wolves than Nelson Semedo this season, but the Portuguese player is not far behind.

The right-back has 21 fouls to his name this season and has been given five yellow cards in his 13 Premier League appearances.

Burnley’s Italian teenager Luca Koleosho looks to have plenty of potential and the lively winger can cause plenty of problems for Semedo, who looks value at 5/2 to go into the book.

