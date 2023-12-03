West Ham vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his West Ham vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, in a Premier League London derby.

West Ham seem to be finding some form and will be eyeing a fifth straight win in all competitions when they host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Tomas Soucek anytime scorer @ 5/1 with bet365

Jefferson Lerma to be carded @ 12/5 with bet365

The Hammers beat Serbian side TSC Backa Topola 1-0 on Thursday to seal their place in the next round of the Europa League and will face Freiburg later in the month to decide who tops Group A.

Thursday's win was West Ham's fourth in a row in all competitions and they take on a Palace side who have won just one of their last six in the league, prompting relegation fears.

They will take heart from completing a league double over the Hammers last season but their current woes hint that it could be another tough afternoon for Roy Hodgson's side.

Hammers should have enough

David Moyes has been criticised in the past for not rotating his West Ham players but he made seven changes for the win over TSC, with regulars Alphonse Areola, Emerson and Kurt Zouma named among the substitutes, while others were given the night off altogether.

The Scot should be able to call on some fresh legs against a Palace side who have lost to Everton and Luton in their last two games and who will host Bournemouth on Wednesday.

They were boosted by the return of Michael Olise for the Toffees defeat, while he marked his first start of the season with a goal in the loss at Kenilworth Road.

For all their woes, Palace have scored in all but one of their away league games this season, while West Ham have kept just one clean sheet in the league.

The last 12 meetings between the pair have seen both teams find the net but home advantage could help the Hammers edge an entertaining clash.

West Ham v Crystal Palace Tip 1: West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Soucek could strike again

For all Moyes' success, he is still often written off but always seems to prove his doubters wrong. His faith in Tomas Soucek has been questioned, but the Czech shares his manager's steel and has been outstanding in recent weeks.

Soucek scored the only goal in the win in Serbia and has now netted in five games in a row for club and country.

The 28-year-old is playing further forward this season, providing extra height to the Hammers' attack in Michail Antonio's absence.

He has a good scoring record against Palace, netting three times against the Eagles during his career.

After grabbing the winners against Forest, Burnley and TSC, it feels inevitable he will be in the thick of the action again on Sunday.

West Ham v Crystal Palace Tip 2: Tomas Soucek anytime scorer @ 5/1 with bet365

Lerma looks like a card candidate

Jefferson Lerma's arrival on a free transfer from Bournemouth looked to be a real coup for Palace and, while he has played well, his disciplinary record suggests he has not been as combative as in previous seasons.

Hodgson may ask the Colombian to be a bit more combative in a bid to turn his side's fortunes around.

Lerma received 12 yellows in 2018-19 and 11 in 2019-20 and may have shown signs of maturity to only receive seven cautions in his final campaign at Bournemouth.

Amongst those was a yellow in a defeat at the London Stadium and, after picking up bookings in two of his last three Premier League games, he could again have his name taken by the officials.

West Ham v Crystal Palace Tip 3: Jefferson Lerma to be carded @ 12/5 with bet365