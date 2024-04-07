Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

A point at West Ham on Tuesday enabled Tottenham to stay in touch with Aston Villa in the race for fourth spot in the Premier League, as they will be looking for their eighth win in nine home games against Nottingham Forest, who boosted their chances of staying up with a midweek win over Fulham.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Goals always likely in Spurs home games

There is a strong chance that a fifth-placed finish in this season’s Premier League will be enough to qualify for the Champions League, but Tottenham will not be taking any chances as they pursue Aston Villa for a place in the top four.

Ange Postecoglou’s side only know one way to play and can be expected to be on the front foot against Forest, who are desperate for points to maintain their top-flight status.

Tottenham have won and both teams have scored in seven of their last eight games on their own patch, and it would be no surprise if that happened again as while Forest have won just one of their last seven on the road, they have scored in six of those matches.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Johnson could flourish against former club

One player who will be looking to shine against his old club on Sunday is Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson and the Welsh forward has every chance of doing so.

Johnson had all the look of a squad player when he arrived from the City Ground in August, but he rewarded Postecoglou’s faith in him, scoring in the midweek draw against West Ham and also netting in the recent 4-0 win at Aston Villa.

He should get the chance to shine against his former employees and is worth backing to score again.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Brennan Johnson to score at any time @ 8/5 with bet365

Udogie could finally slip up

Tottenham full-back Destiny Udogie picked up the most recent of his six Premier League bookings in the reverse fixture in mid-December, but the Italian has been walking a tightrope in recent weeks and could go in the book again on Sunday.

Udogie is a lot more used to the rigours of the Premier League these days and is perhaps not as reckless as he was in his initial appearances, but he has committed at least two fouls in six of his last seven league appearances, including five in Tottenham’s last home game against Luton, so things could catch up with him.

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Destiny Udogie to be booked @ 15/4 with bet365