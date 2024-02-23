Spain W vs Netherlands W Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Nations League Clash

World Cup winners Spain will be looking to add the Nations League to their trophy cabinet but they will have to battle their way past the Netherlands in their semi-final and it may not be an easy task against the Dutch, who pushed them to extra-time in Australia.

Dutch can put up a strong fight

World Cup winners Spain are expected to reach the Women’s Nations League final and book their place at next Summer’s Olympics this week, but they may not have everything their own way against the Netherlands.

It was the first time the Spaniards had claimed the global crown when they triumphed in Australia but semi-final opponents the Netherlands gave them a severe test in the last eight, taking them to extra time before suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Stefanie van der Gragt scored the stoppage-time equaliser that day and there have been a few wobbles for the World champions since that triumph, including a 1-0 home defeat to Italy in this competition.

They also had their work cut out to post a 5-3 win over Sweden in their last game and the Dutch should take heart that it took late goals for Spain to beat both of those opponents, so take a chance on the visitors at least taking the game to extra-time on Friday.

Goals look likely at both ends

The Dutch are boosted now that Vivianne Miedema is available after her long-term knee injury and that should give them a stronger chance of finding the net.

Spain have conceded in seven of their last ten matches and the Netherlands proved in Australia that they have the potential to trouble them, so the world champions could struggle to keep a clean sheet.

While the Dutch scored four times in their last game against Belgium, they proved they can threaten strong opposition, in their 3-2 defeat to England at Wembley when they led the Lionesses 2-0, so take both teams to find the net here.

Get set for a grandstand finish

One thing that has been noticeable in their recent outings is how Spain have generally been stronger after the break, so it makes sense to support there being more goals in the second half of the contest than the first.

That has happened in five of Spain’s last six matches since their World Cup final triumph over England and the exception was their most recent game against Sweden when they recovered from a 3-1 half-time deficit to win 5-3.

This game could take a little while to get going, so there is a strong chance that most of the scoring may come after the interval.

