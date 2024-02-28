Spain W vs France W Predictions and Betting Tips: Three selections for Seville spectacle

Our football betting expert offers his Spain W vs France W predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday's inaugural Women's Nations League final.

Spain were crowned Women's World Cup winners last August and they can add the Women's Nations League title to their collection this week, if they can defeat France.

Spain W vs France W Betting Tips

Spain W / Spain W - Half Time/Full Time @ 7/5 with bet365

Spain W to win 3-1 @ 14/1 with bet365

Aitana Bonmati to score @ 10/3 with bet365

La Roja out to make history again

France are yet to lose in the first edition of the Women's Nations League but their unbeaten streak could be snapped by world champions Spain at the Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville.

Spain claimed their first ever Women's World Cup title in August, beating England in the final in Sydney, and the squad have looked hungry for more success since then.

In League A4, they finished top of their section ahead of Italy, Sweden and Switzerland, posting five wins from six games and scoring 23 goals in the process.

La Roja lost 3-2 to Italy in early December but even then they had already secured qualification to the semi-finals and have looked pretty unstoppable.

They breezed through their semi-final on Friday, crushing the Netherlands 3-0 in Seville with two of their goals coming in the first half.

Playing on their own patch with more big tournament experience than France, they are worth backing to lead at half-time and go on to win the final.

Goals could be on the cards in Seville

To squeeze even more value out of this contest, punters should look at a bet on Spain to win 3-1.

La Roja have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven matches, having steered 12 past Switzerland alone in that run.

From Jennifer Hermoso to Lucia Garcia, they are a team full of goals and should finish with a decent buffer over the French.

However, Herve Renard's side impressed in their semi-final with Germany and have scored in six of their seven matches since their World Cup exit, so back them to get on the scoresheet.

Bonmati can make her mark

Spain have a plethora of goalscorers at their disposal but it could be Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati who gets on the scoresheet in the Women's Nations League final.

Bonmati struck Spain's second goal in their 3-0 victory over the Netherlands in the semi-finals and she rose to the occasion at last year's World Cup, contributing three goals from midfield.

Domestically she has excelled with seven goals and five assists for Barcelona in Liga F and she could again be central to one of the national team's greatest achievements.

