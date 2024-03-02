Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Expect goals at the City Ground

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday's clash at the City Ground.

After winning a record-extending 10th League Cup and booking their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday looking to lengthen their lead at the top of the table when they head to Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Luis Diaz to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Joe Gomez to be booked @ 7/2 with bet365

The Tricky Trees exited the FA Cup on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at home to Manchester United, and their full focus will now be on avoiding relegation as they sit just one place above the bottom three.

Goals galore in Nottingham

While results have been inconsistent for Forest since Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment in December, the Portuguese tactician has delivered entertainment with five of the nine Premier League games he has taken charge of producing over 3.5 goals.

A total of 35 goals have been scored across those nine fixtures, with 3-2 and 4-2 defeats at the hands of Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively in February suggesting these end-to-end games show no signs of stopping.

Forest have scored at least twice in four of Nuno's five home matches at the helm in the top flight, but they have kept just one clean sheet across that quintet of fixtures and a shutout is unlikely against a rampant Liverpool.

The Reds are the leading scorers in the division with 63 goals and they head to the City Ground on the back of a 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton, the seventh time they have struck three or more times in a game from their last 10 outings in all competitions.

Liverpool's last three away games in the league have produced over 3.5 goals, and that bet can land again in Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Colombian cast in starring role

With doubts over Mohamed Salah, as well as Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota still being sidelined, much of Liverpool's attacking responsibility is set to fall on Colombia international Luis Diaz.

The 27-year-old has been in good form in front of goal lately, netting four times in his last eight appearances and most recently in the 4-1 victory over Luton on February 21.

Diaz was an unused substitute in the win over Southampton on Wednesday and that much-needed rest should see him raring to go for this trip to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Tip 2: Luis Diaz to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Gomez a caution candidate

Joe Gomez has been on the wrong side of referees lately, picking up three yellows in his last five appearances, a that trend looks set to continue in Nottingham.

The English defender has made 39 tackles in the Premier League, leaving him behind only Alexis Mac Allister for Liverpool in this department, while he has 20 fouls to his name.

Forest like to play on the break with the pace they have in their side through Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi and it would be no surprise to see Gomez forced to break up an attack illegally, which could result in a fifth league booking of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Tip 3: Joe Gomez to be booked @ 7/2 with bet365