Nottingham Forest vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/1 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert offers his best Nottingham Forest vs Everton tips for Saturday's Premier League clash at The City Ground this Sunday at 17:30.

The points deduction has hit Everton hard, yet many see the fans rallying behind the side, and them still battling their way out of the relegation zone, even with everything stacked against them. A crucial match against Nottingham Forest is next up as they hunt for much needed points.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Dwight McNeil to score anytime @ 5/1 with bet365

Everton can emerge with another away win

Everton dropped into the relegation zone due to their points deduction, but they could be back out of the bottom three with a win over Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United last time out but that result flattered the Red Devils as Everton had a better xG, more shots on target and possession.

After a shaky start, the Toffees have shown plenty of improvement in recent weeks and wins away at West Ham and Crystal Palace underline their progress.

Their 10-point deduction means it is likely to be a tough season and Everton could be involved in another relegation scrap but they have shown enough fight so far to suggest they can get out of trouble.

Forest will be pleased they sit eight points clear of the dropzone going into this weekend’s games with their position in the table largely down to their home form.

Only Brighton have won at the City Ground in the league this season, when they came away with a 3-2 victory last weekend, but Everton look poised to emulate that Seagulls success.

Expect goals at the City Ground

Both sides have been involved in games with lots of goals recently and we could see plenty of action at the City Ground.

Forest drew 2-2 with Luton then scored two in a good home win over Aston Villa before being on the wrong end of that five-goal thriller against Brighton in their last three games.

Clearly, scoring goals has not been a problem for Steve Cooper’s men and they will pose Everton problems going forward.

Everton have not been in as many entertaining contests recently, but did win 3-2 at Crystal Palace before the international break and they had 24 shots against Man Utd but somehow did not find the back of the net.

McNeil among Everton’s goal threats

Dwight McNeil has yet to score this season for the Toffees, but Dyche will be hoping he breaks his duck soon as his goals could be vital in their bid to avoid relegation.

The former Burnley man was key last season when they stayed up as he netted some big goals over the final few months, ending the campaign with seven league goals.

McNeil has had at least one shot in each of his last five games and registered shots on target against both Palace and United, so those stats suggest a first goal of the season for the 24-year-old may be just around the corner.

