Newcastle vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Goalscorer Tip for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday at 12:30.

European hopefuls Newcastle will be eyeing a crucial victory in their pursuit of a top-six finish when they welcome Champions League-chasing Tottenham to St James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Harvey Barnes to score any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Pedro Porro to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Magpies to edge entertaining affair

Newcastle have hit some form in recent weeks, with seven points collected from the last nine on offer, while they are also on a five-game unbeaten run at St James' Park.

The Magpies have been impressive in attack, notching a joint-high 65 goals in the league, but they have struggled at the back and have kept just one clean sheet from their last seven St James' Park assignments.

Tottenham have also favoured attack over defence this season, having netted 65 times in the top-flight, but defence has been an issue and just one shutout has been recorded from their last 14 league outings.

Both teams should be able to get on the scoresheet on Saturday, but Newcastle may just have enough to get over the line with the home support behind them.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Tip 1: Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Barnes to have big impact

Newcastle have been blighted by injuries this season and one player who had a long spell out was Harvey Barnes, but he is back to full fitness now and his recent return has provided a big boost.

The Englishman scored in the 4-4 draw against Luton and twice in the 4-3 comeback victory over West Ham, with all of those strikes coming on home soil.

Barnes looks at ease playing in front of the St James' Park crowd and he looks capable of grabbing his fifth league goal of the campaign on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Tip 2: Harvey Barnes to score any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Porro to fall foul of the referee

With the likes of Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in line to start, there will be plenty of pace in this Newcastle side and that could spell trouble for Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his ability to get forward and contribute with the odd goal, but his defending has come into question on numerous occasions and he endured a nightmare time in the 6-1 thrashing in this fixture last season.

Porro has been relatively disciplined this term, receiving three yellow cards from 28 appearances, but he could find himself on the back foot on Saturday and a caution could be coming his way.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Tip 3: Pedro Porro to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365