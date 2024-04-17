Man City vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League showdown from the Etihad.

Manchester City are in the driving seat of this heavyweight quarter-final encounter after a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu, where a stunning late volley from Federico Valverde rescued Real a share of the spoils.

These two met in the semi-final of last season’s Champions League and, after a 1-1 draw in Madrid, City stamped their authority in a 4-0 rout at the Etihad, which should provide Pep Guardiola’s side with plenty of confidence in their bid to repeat the trick.

Man City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Vinicius Junior to score or assist @ 8/5 with bet365

Dani Carvajal to be booked @ 6/4 with bet365

Citizens set to showcase their scoring talents

These two teams are becoming familiar foes, having met on seven occasions in the Champions League since February 2020, and City have won all three rivalries at the Etihad during that period.

The Citizens triumphed 4-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final last season and, although fancied to prevail again, it is hard to envisage Real not getting on the scoresheet.

Both teams have scored in six of those seven recent meetings and the chaotic 3-3 draw in Madrid last Tuesday suggests that attacks can come to the fore once more.

City have won their last 12 Champions League home games but, for all their brilliance, they can be exploited defensively and eight of their nine European matches this season have seen both teams score.

Real, armed with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, have the attacking quality to make their presence felt, although it may be in vain with City set to seal their semi-final spot.

Hosts must be wary of Vinicius Junior’s threat

If there is to be a thorn in Manchester City’s side then tricky Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior is a prime contender.

The only minor vulnerability of this scintillating City is in defence. Kyle Walker is available but doubts linger over his fitness, leaving the hosts in a position to be exploited by pace on the counter-attack.

Vinicius couldn’t get his name on the scoresheet in last Tuesday’s 3-3 draw but he caused plenty of problems and grabbed two assists, further enhancing his excellent record against the Citizens.

The 23-year-old has now faced City on six occasions, scoring twice and assisting three, while in his six starts in this season’s Champions League, he has netted three times and registered four assists.

Carvajal a leading card candidate

Dani Carvajal was one of four players yellow carded in the opening leg at the Bernabeu and, given what is at stake, there could be plenty more bookings up for grabs in the return fixture.

And Carvajal, having been booked in four of his nine Champions League meetings with City, is one to watch out for in the market.

Jack Grealish drew four fouls in the first leg and, if again deployed on the left side of City’s midfield, he could cause havoc for Carvajal, who has picked up six bookings in his last 14 appearances for Real.

