Man City vs RB Leipzig Predictions and Betting Tips: Expect goals at the Etihad

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs RB Leipzig predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League Group G clash this Tuesday.

Both Manchester City and RB Leipzig have already booked their place in the last 16 of this season's Champions League and clash at the Etihad on Tuesday at 20:00.

Man City vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and Over 3.5 Goals @ 33/20

Erling Haaland Over 4.5 Shots @ 6/5

Manchester City to score from a penalty @ 5/2

City's 3-1 win in October's reverse game means they have the upper hand in Group G and they have beaten Leipzig at home in the last two seasons, triumphing 6-3 and 7-0.

They will be aiming for something similar in what promises to be another open and exciting affair between two of Europe's most entertaining sides.

City to win another goalfest

City's tally of 13 goals across their two previous home games against Leipzig is impressive, while they have netted exactly three times in all four of their Champions League matches this season.

The holders were left frustrated by Saturday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool and for all their dazzling attacking play, they can leave themselves short at the back, having kept just two clean sheets in their last 11.

Leipzig lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg on Saturday but are consistently dangerous and have scored in nine of their last 10 Champions League games, the odd one out being last season's embarrassment at the Etihad.

It promises to be a thrilling game on Tuesday and a City win and Over 3.5 Goals could land for the third time in as many Manchester meetings between these sides.

Man City vs RB Leipzig Tip 1: Manchester City to win and Over 3.5 Goals @ 33/20 with BetMGM

Haaland happy to try his luck.

Erling Haaland netted his team's only goal against Liverpool and heads into the game having scored 10 times in his seven appearances since City's season resumed after the October internationals.

His brace against Young Boys took him to four Champions League goals for the campaign and after failing to net in the reverse match, he will be looking to get his own back on a side he scored five times against in last season's last-16 game at the Etihad.

Haaland has attempted more shots at goal than anyone else in this competition in 2023-24, registering 12 on target, 10 off target and two blocked.

With an average of six attempts per game, backing him to have Over 4.5 Shots might be a good way to go.

Man City vs RB Leipzig Tip 2: Erling Haaland Over 4.5 Shots @ 6/5 with BetMGM

Leipzig could pay the penalty

Haaland's European tally has been boosted by scoring penalties in both matches against Young Boys.

The first of the Norwegian's five goals in last season's clash with Leipzig at the Etihad also came from the spot and it has been a theme of the pair's meetings in Manchester.

Former City winger Riyad Mahrez also scored a spot-kick when they won 6-3 in Manchester in September 2021 and the hosts are a good price to net another penalty on Tuesday.

Man City vs RB Leipzig Tip 3: Manchester City to score from a penalty @ 5/2 with BetMGM