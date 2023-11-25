Man City vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: City backed in Early Premier League Title Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Saturday

The Premier League is back with a bang after the international break as the top two, Manchester City and Liverpool, clash at the Etihad.

Man City vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Manchester City to Win & Both Teams to Score Twice @ 37/20 with BetMGM

Rodri to have a shot on target @ 5/4 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Liverpool cards @ 21/20 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City will be hoping to show some defensive resolve after their 4-4 draw at Chelsea, while it is just over eight years to the day since the Reds last tasted league success on City’s patch, so we should expect another cracking game.

City to edge a thriller

City find themselves in the familiar position of being top of the Premier League and the champions will be confident they can open a four-point gap on Liverpool by beating them at the Etihad.

It is not a venue where the Reds have experienced much joy in their recent league visits and City were rampant the last time they were on their own patch, cruising past Bournemouth with a 6-1 win.

However, that was the seventh time in their last 11 games that the Citizens have conceded in a home league game and, while they hold the edge over Liverpool, there is a good chance both teams will net, so both of these elements should be combined in a double with BetMGM.

It has been a long wait for Jurgen Klopp’s side to win at the Etihad, but they have scored in nine of their last 11 league visits and can be expected to do so again.

Man City vs Liverpool Tip 1: Manchester City to Win & Both Teams to Score Twice @ 9/5 with BetMGM

Rodri is not scared to try his luck

While Erling Haaland continues to grab most of the headlines for City, Rodri’s contribution in the heart of midfield continues to be greatly admired and the Spaniard can be relied upon to make an impact in the final third.

He scored the goal that won the Champions League last season and he has already had ten shots on target this season, including one in each of his last four games for City and two in an international against Georgia on Sunday.

He looks a strong bet at 5/4 to have another shot on target in City’s biggest game of the season to date.

Man City vs Liverpool Tip 2: Rodri to have a shot on target @ 5/4 with BetMGM

Reds may be on their best behaviour

Liverpool rarely figure highly in the bookings tables and while there has been the odd disciplinary issue this term, they look to have got their house in order.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both sent off and there were four other cards in their controversial defeat at Tottenham and, while Virgil van Dijk was also dismissed in their win at Newcastle, they could be shown fewer than three cards on Saturday.

They have not had more than two per match in five league games since their defeat at Spurs and have done so only once in their last five visits to the Etihad.

Man City vs Liverpool Tip 3: Under 2.5 Liverpool cards @ 21/20 with BetMGM