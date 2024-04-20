Man City vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Ex City Man to Star

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge FA Cup clash this Saturday.

Manchester City will need to put their midweek Champions League exit behind them as they take on Chelsea at Wembley, as the reigning champions look to retain their FA Cup crown.

Man City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Man City to Win and Both Teams to Score @ 2/1 with bet365

Draw at half-time @ 6/4 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score at anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

Guardiola's men can edge high-scoring tussle

Manchester City will not defend their Champions League title this season, having been knocked out by Real Madrid on penalties in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

It was undoubtedly a draining defeat for Pep Guardiola's men but, they were the better side at the Etihad Stadium where they racked up 33 shots, nine of which were on target.

They arguably deserved more from the game and it is not like City to stay down for long.

Prior to that draw with Los Blancos, City had thumped Luton Town 5-1 in the Premier League to seize the initiative at the top, before Arsenal and Liverpool both faltered on Sunday.

The Citizens are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last 28 games in all competitions, having last lost against Aston Villa in early December.

They are 26 points better off than Chelsea in the league and can secure the win, but the Blues can put up a fight in this FA Cup semi-final and should get on the scoresheet.

Despite their unimpressive league position, Chelsea have scored at least twice in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 1: Man City to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

City could take time to break down Blues

If there are goals in this game, the majority will likely come after the break and it could be worth backing the scores to be level at half-time at Wembley.

City are well-versed in managing the heavy fixture schedule but even they could be a touch fatigued from Wednesday's clash with Real Madrid and they may not explode out of the blocks.

Chelsea have gone in level at the break in 18 of their 31 Premier League fixtures this season, having trailed at half-time on only three occasions.

They are generally pretty fast starters, having found themselves 4-0 up against Everton after 44 minutes on Monday night, and could keep things tight until the break.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 2: Draw at half-time @ 6/4 with bet365

Expect more from red-hot Palmer

Cole Palmer has emerged as a serious contender for the Premier League Golden Boot recently and he could again make an impression against his former club Manchester City.

Palmer has gone from having limited opportunities at the Etihad to being Chelsea's main man this season, netting 20 goals and providing nine assists in the top flight.

And he scored four of his league goals in the thrashing of Everton on Monday night, firing a perfect hat-trick after only 29 minutes, so will arrive at Wembley in great form.

Palmer was also on target in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup against Leicester and he can get on the scoresheet against Man City on Saturday.

Man City vs Chelsea Tip 3: Cole Palmer to score at anytime @ 13/5 with bet365