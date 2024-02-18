Luton vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Hatter tipped to score with his head

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League match at Kenilworth Road.

There was only one goal in the game when these sides met at Old Trafford earlier this season but, with Elijah Adebayo among the goals for the Hatters and Rasmus Hojlund heating up for the Red Devils, this should be a thrilling contest.

Luton vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Luton to score in the 2nd half @ 5/6 with bet365

Elijah Adebayo to score a header @ 15/2 with bet365

Rasmus Hojlund over 1.5 Shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365

Luton look a bigger threat after the break

Luton will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 home loss to Sheffield United last weekend, although they appeared likely to level that game before being caught out by a sucker punch in the 72nd minute.

Rob Edwards' half-time message had clearly had an effect as his team dominated proceedings after the break and scored a penalty to cut the deficit in the 52nd minute.

It was the sixth consecutive Premier League game that the Hatters had registered a second-half goal and that run could continue against a Red Devils side that have been conceding far too many goals after the interval.

United have shipped a total of 20 second-half goals this season, three of which came in their recent game against Wolves at Molineux, and they were somewhat fortunate to only allow the one at Villa Park last Sunday.

Luton vs Man Utd Tip 1: Luton to score in the 2nd half @ 5/6 with bet365

Hatters hitman can get ahead of the rest

One of the reasons for Luton's recent emergence as one of the most reliable goalscoring sides in the top flight is the rich run of form found by their leading marksman.

Elijah Adebayo was being used mainly as a substitute until Edwards played him alongside Carlton Morris for the memorable 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal in early December.

The Londoner scored in that game and has added a further six strikes in the Hatters' subsequent eight Premier League games.

Four of his nine league goals have been scored with his head and he currently stands alongside Arsenal defender Gabriel, Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood with the joint-most headed goals in the top flight this term.

Adebayo could prosper again this weekend as United's defence has been suspect on crosses recently, conceding from either the first or second phase of play following corners against Tottenham, Wolves and Aston Villa.

Luton have sent in the most crosses of any top flight team this season and there is no reason to change their approach while Adebayo continues to get on the end of them.

Luton vs Man Utd Tip 2: Elijah Adebayo to score a header @ 15/2 with bet365

Hojlund's movement is the key to maintaining his strike rate

Rasmus Hojlund is finally getting the rewards for something that has been pretty evident since he first set foot on a Premier League football ground - his elite movement.

He has scored in his last five league appearances and can break Joe Willock's record for the youngest player to score in six consecutive games when he trots out at Kenilworth Road.

The Dane is benefitting from better service than he was receiving earlier this season as his teammates are now used to the sort of runs he makes.

Whether he scores or not on Sunday, he will be a handful for Luton's defence and it is likely he tests keeper Thomas Kamiski more than once.

Hojlund has hit the target with at least one shot in his last seven appearances but, as his confidence increases, it is worth backing the ex-Atalanta ace to work Kaminski on at least two occasions this weekend.

Luton vs Man Utd Tip 3: Rasmus Hojlund over 1.5 Shots on target @ 6/4 with bet365