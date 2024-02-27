Luton vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Three selections for FA Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie from Kenilworth Road.

Manchester City were crowned winners of the FA Cup last season and they head to Luton operating at the top of their game, having triumphed in 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

The Hatters, in contrast, have suffered three defeats in a row, although they did make the Citizens pull out all the stops in a 2-1 loss at home in the league in December.

Luton vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Rodri over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/6 with bet365

Alfie Doughty to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hatters can grab consolation goal

City are going through the gears and they should have enough in reserve to record a 10th successive away win in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola was able to bench Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish for Saturday's 1-0 win at Bournemouth and they have the luxury of being at full strength for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

It is, therefore, tough to see City's winning run being halted by a Luton side that have suffered three successive defeats, going down to Sheffield United, Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, while recent results have dipped, Luton have still looked lively going forward and they have failed to score in only one of their last 16 matches.

The Hatters have scored in home league games against Liverpool, Arsenal, City, Chelsea and Manchester United this season and are fancied to get on the scoresheet once again.

City's clean sheet at Bournemouth on Saturday was only their third shutout in 13 away league games this season and the Cherries were wasteful as they had 13 shots.

Luton should be confident of making their presence felt, although it is likely to be in vain with a rampant City taking no prisoners.

Luton v Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Rodri no stranger to letting rip

Rodri is the man that makes Manchester City tick but the pass-master is also capable of unleashing a ferocious strike.

Only Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Alvarez have had more chances for the Citizens in the Premier League this season, recording 49 attempts in 23 appearances, with 16 of those efforts hitting the target and six resulting in goals.

With Luton likely to sit deep and soak up the pressure, Rodri should regularly find himself within shooting range and, as a result, he looks a nice price to force a save from the home keeper.

Luton v Manchester City Tip 2: Rodri over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/6 with bet365

Doughty a leading card candidate

Luton's marauding wing-back Alfie Doughty was booked when City won 2-1 at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League in December, while he was also cautioned in the Hatters' latest 4-1 defeat at Liverpool.

With the Citizens set to dominate the ball and dictate the tempo of the game, Doughty will have to do plenty of defending and he may fall victim to one of City's many dangerous dribblers.

Luton v Manchester City Tip 3: Alfie Doughty to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365