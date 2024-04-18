Lille v Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/4 goalscorer fancied in Europa Conference League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Lille v Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

Aston Villa have picked up two big results in the last week, beating Lille 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final before getting the better of title-chasing Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

Now Unai Emery’s side travel to France for the second leg of their European clash, looking to secure passage to the last four.

Lille v Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to Win @ 2/1 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

John McGinn to be shown a card @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Villans can record success

Aston Villa have been strong in Europe this season, winning six of their last eight continental matches, and they are fancied to extend that run here.

Lille pose a tough test and did have a weekend’s rest with no game to play, but the Villans have been clinical on the counter-attack this season.

The nature of the game state means that the hosts will have to go for the win at some point and could leave themselves vulnerable as a result.

The Villans have also been clinical in recent weeks and if they get an early goal, Lille will just have to force the issue even more.

Both teams have scored in the home team’s last six games in all competitions but the visitors could be the ones to come out on top of an entertaining affair.

Lille v Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to Win @ 2/1 with bet365

Watkins’ hot streak to continue

Ollie Watkins has been one of the best all-around performers at any English club this season, he leads the Premier League in assists and is just one shy of Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer in the scoring charts.

The England international netted in the first leg and can show his continuous threat with another in this match-up.

Watkins has four goals in his last three games in all competitions and may be a spot of value to repeat the trick.

Lille v Aston Villa Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

McGinn could see a card

John McGinn put in a stellar performance in the first leg, finding the net and dominating midfield.

The Scottish star does have a habit of falling foul of the referee, however, he has been carded 10 times in all competitions this season and he could be in line for another here.

With the stakes as high as they are, back McGinn to be shown a card.

Lille v Aston Villa Tip 3: John McGinn to be shown a card @ 7/4 with bet365