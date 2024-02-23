Leeds vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Take 21/20 Whites to cut gap to six

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds vs Leicester predictions and betting tips for their crunch Championship clash at Elland Road on Friday.

And any opportunity to close the gap is going to be seized upon by Leeds, Leicester’s nearest pursuers, who are on an eight-match winning streak and absolutely flying.

Leeds vs Leicester Betting Tips

Leeds to win @ 21/20 with bet365

C Summerville to score at any time @ 11/5 with bet365

Over 1.5 Abdul Fatawu shots @ 6/5 with bet365

Leeds to make it a magical nine

The two best teams in the Championship, each striving for an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation in May, clash at Elland Road where Leeds can take the points.

Table-topping Leicester, who have led the way since October, had barely put a foot wrong before last weekend’s shock 2-1 defeat at the King Power by Middlesbrough.

Leeds were on their way home from Plymouth celebrating a 2-0 win while Boro were doing them a favour and now nine points separates the top two.

That’s still a decent cushion with only 13 games remaining, but Leeds can cut it to six.

The Whites are on an eight-game winning streak in the league and are unbeaten at home all season. They have won each of their last five on home soil, a run kick-started with a sumptuous 4-0 demolition of Ipswich.

Leeds vs Leicester Tip 1: Leeds to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Summerville to shine in Elland Road cauldron

There is no shortage of first or any time scorer options in a dust-up between two such front-footed and attack-minded sides.

Interestingly, it took just one goal - scored by Giorginio Rutter - to settle affairs in the reverse fixture in Leicester in November.

And Leeds are over-laden with goalscorers as they seek to complete the double over their rivals, with Crysencio Summerville taken to find the net.

The dazzling winger has got 15 goals plus eight assists and is the one home player you imagine will worry the visitors.

Leeds vs Leicester Tip 2: C Summerville to score at any time @ 11/5 with bet365

Fatawu favoured to test out Meslier

Leaders Leicester may not be taken to win at Elland Road but they are guaranteed to play their part in what should be a tense and exciting encounter.

Enzo Maresca’s Foxes haven’t failed to score in any of their last 19 matches and they are full of players with an eye for goal.

The threat of players like Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho is obvious but Abdul Fatawu has proved a really exciting loan deal who the club are keen to buy outright.

He has scored three goals, averages 1.7 shots per game and cutting in off his flank, in an open game, should be able to get at least a couple of efforts away.

Leeds vs Leicester Tip 3: Over 1.5 Abdul Fatawu shots @ 6/5 with bet365