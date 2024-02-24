Hull vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: Sunderland can overcome key rival

Our football betting expert offers his Hull vs West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s Championship showdown.

Hull entertain West Brom in the early Championship game on Saturday in a key clash in the battle for a top six finish.

Hull vs West Brom Betting Tips

Hull can take down travel sick Baggies

Leicester, Leeds, Southampton and Ipswich have got strong holds on the top four spots in the Championship, which leaves two play-off spots up for grabs and Hull and West Brom are the two teams who currently occupy fifth and sixth.

The Baggies are in fifth with 55 points on the board, while the Tigers are one point and one placer further back - meaning a win for either of these teams on Saturday would cement their place in the play-off places for the time being at least.

Hull are one of the division’s form teams as they have won their last three games and they have five wins in their last six going back further. A lot of that success has come on the road, but the visit of a West Brom side who struggle away offers an excellent chance for the Tigers to get three points in front of their own fans.

Albion have five defeats in their last nine away from home and have picked up just 19 of their 55 points on their travels, so Hull can make the most of their home advantage here and claim the spoils.

Hull vs West Brom Tip 1: Hull to win @ 29/20 with bet365

Loan star Carvalho a goal contender

Fabio Carvalho has taken a bit of time to settle in at Hull after joining on loan from Liverpool but he had arguably his best performance since his arrival in the 2-1 win at Southampton last time out.

The Portuguese midfielder was on target in that win at Saints, making it two goals in seven Championship appearances for Hull, and he looks an interesting option for an anytime effort on Saturday at a big price.

Carvalho endured a poor stint at RB Leipzig in the first half of the season and he was averaging just 0.3 shots per-game, but now he’s managing 1.7 per-game for Hull and he tends to be fairly accurate - with just over 75% of his attempts either on target or blocked. As such, he looks an excellent price to grab a goal against the Baggies.

Hull vs West Brom Tip 2: Fabio Carvalho to score anytime @ 10/3 with bet365

Furlong the standout booking pick

Another player bet that jumps out from a value point of view is the 3/1 on offer for West Brom defender Darnell Furlong to pick up a card.

The 28-year-old has nine bookings in 32 Championship games this season and three of those have come in his last five games.

Furlong could also find himself marking Hull’s Anass Zaroury and he is fouled on average 1.8 times per-game in the Championship, while Furlong has committed fouls in three of his last five appearances and he could be in line for a difficult afternoon, so he looks a strong option for a booking.

Hull vs West Brom Tip 3: Darnell Furlong to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365