France W vs Germany W Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/1 Tip in Nations League Semi-Final

Our football betting expert offers his France W vs Germany W predictions and betting tips ahead of their Nations League semi- final this Friday.

The French Women's side are already guaranteed a place in this summer’s Olympics as hosts, yet they would love to get their hands on the Women’s Nations League, but Germany can make them battle for their final spot.

Les Bleues look in fine fettle

France have steadied the ship under manager Herve Renard and Les Bleues should be confident that they can force their way into the Nations League final with a win over Germany in Lyon on Friday.

There is slightly less pressure on the home side than the other three semi-finalists - Spain take on the Netherlands in the other last-four clash at the same time in Seville - because a final spot means Olympic qualification but France are already at the summer extravaganza as it takes place in Paris.

Renard’s team did not lose any of their five games at last year’s World Cup as they were knocked out on penalties by hosts Australia but they have been excellent in their subsequent Nations League campaign.

They conceded just one goal in their six group matches and even though they will be without key defender Wendie Renard for this clash, the availability of Marie-Antoinette Katoto after the PSG forward missed last season through injury is a further boost that can help them past Germany.

France W vs Germany W Tip 1: France to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Germany can still make their presence felt

Germany have improved since their group exit at the World Cup, having recovered from a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in their opening Nations League game to come through a section that also included Iceland and Wales.

They face a step up in class for their trip to Lyon but should at least be positive, as they look for an Olympic spot after missing the Tokyo Games off the back of winning gold in Rio in 2016.

Former men’s star Horst Hrubesch has taken the helm on an interim basis and his squad is buoyed by the availability of Bayern Munich midfielder Lena Oberdorf and forward Lea Schuller.

Both should help a team who scored 14 goals in their final five group games find the net in Lyon, so take both teams to score.

France W vs Germany W Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Narrow home victory looks likely

France look to have the edge as they are playing at home and have less pressure with their place at the Olympics already assured.

As outlined above, their defence is likely to be tested to a greater degree than it was in their group matches, but they should just about hold the edge, so a 2-1 home win appeals from a correct-score perspective.

France W vs Germany W Tip 3: France to win 2-1 @ 9/1 with bet365