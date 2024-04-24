Everton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Merseyside Derby

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Everton and Liverpool are desperate for points at opposite ends of the Premier League table and the Merseyside rivals look set for a tight, tense contest on Wednesday night.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Draw-Liverpool Half Time/Full Time @ 7/2 with bet365

James Tarkowski to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365

Alexis Mac Allister to have over 1.5 shots @ 5/4 with bet365

Title-chasing Reds can show their class in second half

Liverpool got back to winning ways against Fulham at the weekend after a tough run of results including a 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United, a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace and a Europa League quarter-final exit against Atalanta.

The Reds cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to pip Manchester City and Arsenal to the title while hosts Everton are aiming to build on vital victories over fellow strugglers Burnley and Nottingham Forest in their last two home games.

The Toffees were thumped 6-0 at Chelsea between those two home wins so they are unlikely to take a gung-ho approach against a dangerous Liverpool attacking unit.

Nine of the last 11 derbies at Goodison Park have ended in draws, five of them 0-0, but Liverpool have scored a league-high 49 second-half goals this season and can take control after the break.

Everton vs Liverpool Tip 1: Draw-Liverpool Half Time/Full Time @ 7/2 with bet365

Toffees stalwart faces tricky test against slick visitors

Despite their lowly league position, Everton have conceded fewer goals than any top-flight club other than title contenders Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Ever-present centre-back James Tarkowski has played a major role in their success although there have been recent signs that the season's exertions may be catching up with him.

Tarkowski has been booked in five of his last eight appearances, including the home win over struggling Burnley, and he was also cautioned in October's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton vs Liverpool Tip 2: James Tarkowski to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365

Midfield ace could test Everton's defensive resolve

Alexis Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool's standout players in recent weeks and the World Cup winner is worth backing to have over 1.5 shots at Goodison.

The midfielder tends to do his best attacking work at Anfield, where he has had 13 attempts at goal in his last four league appearances, scoring against champions City and Sheffield United.

However, with Everton expected to defend in numbers, Mac Allister's ability to shoot from distance could be a key weapon for Liverpool and he had three efforts in February's 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

Everton vs Liverpool Tip 3: Alexis Mac Allister to have over 1.5 shots @ 5/4 with bet365