Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/4 goalscorer tip for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for Saturday's Premier League battle at Selhurst Park.

The busy festive schedule ramps up on Saturday when Liverpool, fresh off a 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane last Wednesday, take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the 12:30 kick-off.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and under 2.5 goals @ 10/3 with bet365

Half-Time Result - Draw @ 7/5 with bet365

Mohamed Salah first goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365

Roy Hodgson's Eagles were beaten 2-0 at home, to Bournemouth, on the same evening as the Reds were doing the business in the Steel City, so the veteran boss will be eager to see a response from his side.

Reds to grind out victory

Liverpool have not been at their best away from home this season but they do arrive at Selhurst Park, a stadium they haven't lost at since 2014, following a determined 2-0 victory at Sheffield United.

The Reds have been held four times on their top-flight travels and they are not quite as expansive on the road as they are at Anfield.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side are in confident mood right now. The Reds have won their last three games and they should have enough to see off Palace, who have won just one of their seven home assignments.

The Eagles have taken just one point from the last 12 on offer, further highlighting their struggles, but they are unlikely to be blown away by Liverpool.

Roy Hodgson's troops have conceded 21 league goals this season – only the top seven have let in fewer – and that defensive resilience should ensure they limit any damage.

Eagles to put up a fight

The congested fixture list is testing the depth of all Premier League squads and with Palace and Liverpool both in action on Wednesday night, it would not be a surprise to see the pair head into the break level.

Six of Palace's seven home games this term have been all-square at the interval and they can keep the Reds in check in the first period.

Salah to get back in the goals

Mohamed Salah didn't look happy when he was substituted in the second half of Liverpool's 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane, so he should be fired up to prove he is still the player Klopp can depend on.

The Egyptian international has gone three games without a Premier League goal, a rare dry spell during his time at Anfield, but he can rediscover the scoring touch with the opening goal at Selhurst Park.

Salah has scored seven goals in 12 appearances against the Eagles and four of his 10 league goals this season have broken the deadlock.

