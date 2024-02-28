Chelsea v Leeds Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 goalscorer fancied for FA Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea v Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round clash on Wednesday at 19:30.

Chelsea lost the EFL Cup final in devastating fashion on Sunday and will be hoping to bounce back as they face Leeds in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea v Leeds Betting Tips

Leeds or draw double chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Joel Piroe to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Joe Rodon to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Championship visitors have won their last nine league games, a run which includes a crucial comeback victory over title rivals Leicester, on Friday, to cut the Foxes’ lead at the top of the second tier to just six points.

Visitors can deepen home woes

This is the first FA Cup meeting between this pair since the 1970 final and Chelsea will be hoping for a repeat-, they were victorious in a replay that time.

However they suffered a draining defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, spurning chance after chance to win the game in 90 minutes before the Reds secured a late winner through Virgil Van Dijk in extra time.

The Blues have come under severe criticism following that defeat, with plenty of attention paid to the amount of money spent on a squad that could not see off an inexperienced Liverpool outfit.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men face a highly motivated and in-form Leeds team in this clash too and the visitors are fancied to avoid defeat.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, conceding just four times in that run, and they have netted 10 times in their last three away games.

Leeds look to be in the perfect position to take advantage of a Chelsea squad that is likely to be drained after 120 minutes of disappointment on Sunday.

Chelsea v Leeds Tip 1: Leeds or draw double chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Piroe to lead the line

Joel Piroe has been integral to Leeds’ success this season and he looks more than capable of finding the net in this one.

The former Swansea man has scored 11 league goals this season and with doubts about the fitness of Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, he looks likely to be the visitors’ main threat.

Chelsea v Leeds Tip 2: Joel Piroe to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Rodon the value pick for a card

Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu have both picked up eight cautions in all competitions for Leeds this season but the former Tottenham defender is double the price of his fellow defender so looks a tempting selection to be shown a card.

Take Rodon to attract the attention of the referee here.

Chelsea v Leeds Tip 3: Joe Rodon to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365