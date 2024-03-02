Brentford vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Palmer to lead the way for Pochettino's men

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips for their Premier League derby showdown in West London.

With 12 defeats in their last 15 league matches, Brentford have plunged into the thick of the relegation mix and desperately need to stop the bleeding.

They won 2-0 at Chelsea back in October and will hope that a double header of cup action will have taken its toll on Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365

Ben Chilwell to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Brentford Corner Match Bet @ 6/5 with bet365

King Cole to make merry again

It has been a demanding week for Chelsea, who were drained by two hours of intense action at Wembley in Sunday's League Cup final and then put through the wringer on Wednesday night by Leeds in the FA Cup.

It means Chelsea may not be at their sharpest at local rivals Brentford, though Cole Palmer should be okay.

The England forward, a key man at Wembley last weekend, played only a few minutes off the bench in the 3-2 win over Leeds, with Pochettino desperate to keep some of his key men fresh for this third big game in under a week.

Palmer is pivotal to everything Chelsea do and at 7/4 to score has to be worth considering.

For one thing, it looks like a hugely open game, with neither team playing particularly well defensively at the moment.

Penalty-taking wide player Palmer has got six goals since Christmas, 14 for the season for both Manchester City and his new club, and against a Bees' side who have kept one clean sheet in 18, he will get chances.

Brentford vs Chelsea Tip 1: Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365

Chilwell's a candidate to incur ref's wrath

Ben Chilwell has played only 11 league matches and started just eight of them this season, so five yellow cards in such a small selection of matches is prolific by any standards.

The Chelsea and England left-back will make his tackles and does wind players up, as he managed to do to Liverpool's Conor Bradley at Wembley on Sunday. Both players were booked.

The Gtech Community Stadium is a tight and boisterous venue, and you'd expect the tackles to be flying and tempers to get frayed, given there is no love lost between these neighbours.

Chilwell looks decent value, given his strike rate, at 11/4 to find his way into Jarred Gillet's notebook.

Brentford vs Chelsea Tip 2: Ben Chilwell to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

Farke's triers can corner a profit

Brentford average 4.9 corners a game at home, Chelsea 4.4 away, and if this game maps out as the prices suggest then the Bees can land the corners match bet.

Chelsea are favourites, and if they do get in front, then the Brentford response is going to have to be relentless.

There is also the likelihood that Chelsea fade, given their workload over the week, which might also lend itself to the hosts finishing strong and chalking up most corners.

Brentford vs Chelsea Tip 3: Brentford Corner Match Bet @ 6/5 with bet365