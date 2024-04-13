Bournemouth vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Ten Hag to buy time with overdue win

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips for their Premier League showdown on Saturday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s future is under scrutiny once more with Manchester United having failed to deliver on a consistent basis, but this trip to Bournemouth could buy the troubled Dutchman some time.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Betting Tips

United have forwards to put Cherries in their place

Reputational prices have long been attached to Manchester United, but there’s nothing dishonest about the 17/10 posted alongside the Red Devils for their trip to Bournemouth.

What was once seen as a soft fixture is anything but at the moment, with the Cherries going well and United struggling to fend off a glut of sides for sixth spot.

But given the attacking players available to Ten Hag - and the price - United get the nod at the Vitality Stadium.

United owe Bournemouth having been humiliated by them 3-0 at Old Trafford in December and the Cherries, a streaky side, have gone on from there. They go into this game on 41 points after 31 matches which surely represents far more than even their most one-eyed fans could have hoped for.

Last week’s 2-1 loss at Luton took the wind out of their sails whereas United were privately delighted to have held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, especially having been played off the park.

With Mason Mount and Antony options to bolster what is already a dynamic frontline, United have the tools to beat anyone. Scoring goals isn’t a worry; they just need to tighten up at the back and that shouldn’t be beyond them.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 1: United to win @ 17/10 with bet365

Don’t see red by missing out on Wan-Bissaka yellow

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the next big full-back when he left Crystal Palace for United five years ago, has struggled to cement a place as a ten Hag regular.

Once lively and confident, he looks far more edgier these days and does produce a lot of rash challenges, such as the one which handed Liverpool’s Mo Salah the chance to level at 2-2 from the penalty spot on Sunday.

Four yellow cards for a player who has started just 13 times shows a lack of discipline and Bournemouth will test him, just as United seem to get harried and pressed back whenever they play away. Take Wan-Bissaka to pick up a yellow at 12/5.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 2: A Wan-Bissaka to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Cherries to back United into a corner

Seven corners is a lot to chalk up in one game, but everybody is doing it against United.

Last Sunday, Liverpool won 11 against the Red Devils, days earlier Chelsea had managed 12, before that Brentford won 14, even Everton got eight in the previous league game and that was at Old Trafford.

Short of defenders they invite sides on and Bournemouth, under absolutely no league-table pressure, can go at them. They might not win the game but they can clear the 6.5 corners mark.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd Tip 3: Over 6.5 Bournemouth Corners @ 5/6 with bet365