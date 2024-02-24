Bournemouth v Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Bournemouth v Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Manchester City are four points behind Liverpool in the battle for the Premier League title but the Citizens do sport a game in hand, which they will make up this weekend with the Reds competing in the EFL Cup final.

Bournemouth v Man City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365

Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Adam Smith to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Pep Guardiola’s side visit Bournemouth in their third game in a week after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and a midweek victory over Brentford.

The Cherries have been in solid, if unremarkable form recently, and will be hoping to build on their draw away to Newcastle last week.

Both teams can land on the scoresheet

Manchester City have had to grind out their results recently and they have been particularly vulnerable away from home.

The Citizens have gone six Premier League road trips without keeping a clean sheet and will be tested by a Bournemouth side that have been in decent goalscoring form recently.

The home team have only failed to score in one of their last 19 games in all competitions and they should be able to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Pep Guardiola’s side should have the attacking quality to edge the victory however.

Both teams have scored in a Manchester City win in five of the last six head-to-heads between these two teams and a repeat of that is the selection here.

Bournemouth v Man City Tip 1: Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365

Solanke to keep up charge

One of the major revelations in the Premier League this season has been the efforts of Dominic Solanke.

The Bournemouth striker has 14 goals in 24 games and netted last time out in his team’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

Solanke can cause a Manchester City defence that has struggled on the road plenty of issues and is fancied to get on the scoresheet again here.

Bournemouth v Man City Tip 2: Dominic Solanke to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Smith in for a long evening

Adam Smith picked up 11 yellow cards last season and may face a tough evening, likely marking either Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden or Jack Grealish for Manchester City.

The right-back could be exposed against that quality of opposition and looks a likely candidate for a card.

Bournemouth v Man City Tip 3: Adam Smith to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365