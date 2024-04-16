Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash.

It is advantage to Atletico Madrid after the first leg of this quarter-final tie but a late goal from Sebastien Haller has kept things close at 2-1 and Dortmund will be hoping they can make home advantage count in the second leg.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Borussia Dortmund to win @ 6/5 with bet365

BTTS and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Niclas Fullkrug to score at anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Die Schwarzgelben can bounce back

Borussia Dortmund's first-half performance in Madrid on Wednesday left plenty to be desired as they found themselves 2-0 down after only 32 minutes following goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino.

But Haller's strike in the 81st minute has kept the tie alive and Dortmund even had opportunities to snatch an equaliser.

Die Schwarzgelben responded to that first-leg loss with a 2-1 win away to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday, meaning they have won six of their last eight fixtures.

That run included a first win over Der Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich since 2019 and they are worth backing to win the second leg against Atleti.

Dortmund will have the iconic Yellow Wall behind them at the BVB Stadion and can draw confidence from the fact Atletico's creative options are limited with Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar all sidelined.

Atletico have won just one of their last seven away games in all competitions and should be opposed.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Borussia Dortmund to win @ 6/5 with bet365

Expect a high-octane affair at Signal Iduna Park

Atletico Madrid may be lacking in creativity going into this game but they have two proven goalscorers in Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann and they can contribute to a high-scoring match.

Dortmund have kept only one clean sheet in their last five matches in all competitions and both teams have scored in 18 of their 29 league fixtures this season.

As for Atletico Madrid, four of their last five fixtures have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals, which looks like a wise selection in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Tip 2: BTTS and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Fullkrug can return to form at the perfect time

One Borussia Dortmund player who has had a testing time of it recently is Niclas Fullkrug.

The physically imposing striker has failed to score in any of his last nine matches but he has been backed by manager Edin Terzic and should still start this second leg ahead of Haller.

Dortmund have to attack this match and opportunities should fall to Fullkrug, who has still scored 11 goals and laid on eight assists in the Bundesliga this campaign.

At 11/5, he could be a great bet to find the net against Atleti.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Tip 3: Niclas Fullkrug to score at anytime @ 11/5 with bet365