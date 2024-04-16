Barcelona vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight Clash in the Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs PSG predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Barcelona claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against PSG and Xavi's men are aiming to complete the job in Tuesday's return leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tips

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Raphinha to have over 2.5 shots @ 5/6 with bet365

Frenkie de Jong to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Barca defence should stand firm in second leg

Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to knock out PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League but they are in a far stronger position this time around following last week's 3-2 win in Paris.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick on his last Champions League visit to Barcelona, firing the French side to a 4-1 win in the 2020-21 round of 16, but he was kept quiet by an impressive Barca defence at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts, with 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi playing a starring role, have kept six consecutive clean sheets in La Liga including a 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid, who are their potential semi-final opponents in the Champions League.

Three of Barca's last four league wins were by a 1-0 scoreline and they also drew 0-0 away to Athletic Bilbao in March so the second-leg draw looks an appealing price.

The French champions have to take risks if they are to salvage their European campaign but they have drawn four of their last six Ligue 1 fixtures and Barca's defence should stand firm.

Barcelona vs PSG Tip 1: Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

First-leg hero set to trouble PSG again

Raphinha was Barcelona's attacking hero in Paris, scoring the visitors' first two goals, and the Brazil winger averages 3.7 shots per game in the Champions League this season.

He should have a key role to play on Tuesday, when he will be up against attack-minded PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who was suspended for the first leg.

Raphinha had six shots in Paris and scored with one of his five attempts in Barca's last home game against Las Palmas so he is worth backing to have over 2.5 efforts at goal.

Barcelona vs PSG Tip 2: Raphinha to have over 2.5 shots @ 5/6 with bet365

Dutch destroyer De Jong is a leading card candidate

Andreas Christensen, who scored Barcelona's first-leg winner, is suspended for Tuesday's return fixture but Xavi could name a powerful midfield trio of Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong and the fit-again Pedri.

Netherlands international De Jong is a tempting price to be shown a card as he should be in the thick of the midfield battle.

He has picked up seven bookings in just 19 La Liga starts this season, as well as two in four appearances in the Champions League, and Tuesday's referee Istvan Kovacs has dished out 24 yellow cards and one red in his last three matches.

Barcelona vs PSG Tip 3: Frenkie de Jong to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365