Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash, this Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid earned a real feather in their cap by beating Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the last-16 of the Champions League, but they face an intriguing quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund, who fought their way through a group of death to reach the knockout stages.

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Antoine Griezmann to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Under 4.5 cards @ 10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Open affair looks possible

Atletico have a reputation for being slightly dour under Diego Simeone, but there looks a decent chance there could be goals when they welcome in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Atleti have scored 13 goals in their four home Champions League games this season and they are set to push hard to establish a decent first-leg advantage before the return meeting in Germany.

Simeone’s side have scored at least twice in nine of their last 13 home matches, but Dortmund will have little to fear after winning a tough group that contained Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle.

BvB are unbeaten in their last nine away games and have scored in 14 of their last 16 games on the road and this match could, like seven of Atleti’s last 10 in the competition, generate at least three goals.

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 19/20 with bet365

Griezmann can be man of the moment

Atletico have suffered a blow with Netherlands striker Memphis Depay sitting this game out through injury, but Antoine Griezmann can usually be relied upon to step up to the plate and the Frenchman can improve on what has already been a successful Champions League season.

Griezmann has had his own injury problems that led to him missing the recent internationals, but he is back in the swing of things and has already scored six Champions League goals this season.

He has found the net in five of his eight UCL outings - he bagged a brace in the 6-0 win over Celtic - and also contributed 11 goals to the domestic league effort, so he can come up with the goods for Simeone’s side once again.

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Tip 2: Antoine Griezmann to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Competitors could keep their heads

A Champions League quarter-final is bound to be highly competitive, but that does not mean that Wednesday’s clash in the Spanish capital will be a particularly feisty affair.

Visitors Dortmund tend to be pretty restrained and only two teams in the Bundesliga have picked up fewer yellow cards than the 45 they have accumulated in their 28 matches.

They have also had a total of just 13 in their eight Champions League games this season, which included six tough group games, so while Atletico picked up 21 in the same number of games, there looks a strong chance that there will be fewer than five cards shown on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards @ 10/11 with bet365