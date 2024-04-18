Atalanta vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Can lightning strike twice against Reds?

Our football betting expert offers his Atalanta vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for their Europa League quarter-final second leg tie.

Liverpool were tournament favourites going into the first leg at Anfield, only to crash to a shock 3-0 defeat which sets up Mission Impossible at the Gewiss Stadium if they are to qualify for the semis.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Atalanta to win @ 7/2 with bet365

No goal after 81:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

Marten de Roon Over 1.5 Player Fouls Committed @ 11/8 with bet365

Atalanta to prove Anfield raid was no fluke

They’ve done it once and did so at Anfield, yet Atalanta, a crack Italian outfit with one foot in the Europa League semi-finals, are a massive price once again, but this time in their own backyard.

The Italians took advantage of a desperate defensive effort by Liverpool last Thursday which was in turn followed by a flat 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

If the Reds have run out of steam - and the jury’s out on that - then they won’t fancy this thankless trip to the Gewiss Stadium, especially less than three days before they go to Fulham in the Premier League.

On the flip side, with the damage pretty much done last week this is almost a free hit for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool’s history is littered with famous European nights but Atalanta haven’t conceded more than two goals in any of their 20 home matches this season and have only lost three of those.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were a big price on Merseyside and are still attractive seven days later.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 1: Atalanta to win @ 7/2 with bet365

Italian aces can weather late Liverpool storm

Liverpool’s need for goals and the likelihood of goals given the records of these teams, has arguably skewed some markets, none more so than time of the last goal.

A market that would typically be housed in the mid-70s for average games has been set at 81:59 for the showdown at the Gewiss Stadium, and that seems ever so late.

First, there is far less added time in the Europa League than, for example, the Premier League. Liverpool’s three knockout ties have so far produced an average of 3.6 added minutes at the end of games, Atalanta’s 4.3.

Liverpool are obviously masters of the late goal but Atalanta, if they are still in the box seat come the 82nd minute, will be battening down the hatches.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 2: No goal after 81:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

No need to cry foul over De Roon bet

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon will be fresh for the run-out against Liverpool, having sat out the weekend 2-2 draw with Verona.

The reason he missed that game was courtesy of a suspension for accruing 10 yellow cards in just 26 appearances, which is quite the strike rate.

He also has a couple of yellows in the Europa League, will make his tackles and should be under the cosh against Klopp’s forward-looking side. Back him to commit at least two fouls.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Tip 3: Marten de Roon Over 1.5 Player Fouls Committed @ 11/8 with bet365